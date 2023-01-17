The Editorial Board: Hochul's push to expand housing needed to attract, keep residents

Sometimes, a big vision – one that demands a big lift – is worthy of the effort it takes. And while Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to increase New York’s housing stock may not carry the urgency of FDR’s armament targets in World War II or fire the imagination the way JFK’s moonshot challenge did, the goal is critical. New Yorkers pay too much for shelter and a significant part of the reason is lack of quantity.

But it will be a big lift.

Her goal is for more than 800,000 new homes to be built in New York in the coming decade. Achieving that number would require more than doubling the existing annual rate of constructing single-family homes and multifamily apartments.

The greatest need is in downstate New York, but upstate has its own challenges. What unites them, Hochul said during her State of the State address, is what she sees as the overly restrictive use of zoning laws.

“Through zoning, local communities hold enormous power to block growth,” she said. “People want to live here, but local decisions to limit growth mean they cannot. Local governments can and should make different choices.”

Hochul’s initial goal is for upstate cities to increase their housing stock by 1% over the next three years, while New York City and other downstate communities need to increase by 3%.

Buffalo is on board with Hochul’s push, said Brendan Mehaffy, the city’s economic development commissioner and executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning. A number of projects are already in the pipeline, he said.

Buffalo also has more space readily available than some municipalities. With a number of vacant lots and abandoned homes, the state program can incentivize new construction without the financial and environmental risk of sprawl.

The rub for some may come with Hochul’s plan to give the state authority to override local decisions that deny permits for mixed-income, multifamily projects. That part of her plan would affect municipalities that fail to meet their targets and that have not taken steps to encourage new housing. Its implementation would be delayed until after the first three-year period and would not be imposed if a municipality has taken “good-faith” steps or “preferred actions” to at least spur development and allow easier approvals.

But there will be help, as well. Under Hochul’s plan, the state would provide incentives for developers and municipalities. They include:

• $5 million in state low-income housing tax credits for mixed-income projects.

• A new property-tax exemption for mixed-income projects near train stations.

• Protecting localities that use those breaks from penalties in tax-cap calculations.

The governor said her plan will offer communities flexibility in meeting the house goals by giving affordable housing extra weight in measuring compliance. The plan also includes an expedited review under the State Environmental Quality Act, but with “crucial safeguards” to protect the environment and public health.

Will it work? There are surely going to be hurdles, but the goal – more housing that more affordable – is an essential goal for a state that continues to lose population. There may be other ways to stem that loss, but this approach is surely worthy. As Hochul observed, the need for more housing is linked to the state’s economic prospects.

“We know this is a big ask,” Hochul said. “And that’s why localities will get help from the state to accomplish this shared objective. Because to do nothing is an abdication of our responsibility to act in times of crisis.”

Municipalities, take note.

