New York State’s watchdog has appropriately set his sights on an educational spending category that bears scrutiny. A recent report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli details a troubling situation: The state’s fourth grade math and reading scores show losses double the national average a full three years after the pandemic began. Too many students are still struggling.

This depressing news prompted the comptroller’s call to action urging districts to spend government money as intended to help students make up for academic losses.

DiNapoli’s report points to significant student performance decline in 2022 from 2019, according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). New York’s average score remained steady for eighth grade reading but declined in eighth grade math (down six points). Just as concerning, over this time, New York’s losses in fourth grade math and reading scores were double the national average and exceeded 45 other states in math and 38 other states in reading.

The average decline for fourth grade math scores (10 points), according to the report, “was so severe that McKinsey & Company estimated this learning loss to be the equivalent of nearly an entire school year.”

Such a poor showing heightens the need to spend state and federal funding directly aimed at improving outcomes. This funding has been ample.

More than $15 billion in emergency education aid flowed from the federal government during the pandemic, with $14 billion from three rounds of elementary and secondary school relief fund (ESSER) assistance. This aid was aimed at elementary and secondary schools and must be used by September 2024. DiNapoli’s Covid-19 Relief Program Tracker showed that through Jan. 31, New York’s school districts have spent roughly 40% of ESSER funds.

There is still time to get the funds spent, but the clock is ticking.

In March 2021, the federal government enacted the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and, as comptroller’s report states, “along with it the most significant round of education funding (ESSER III), which distributed $9 billion to New York. The ARPA funding require states to submit a plan for how ESSER III funds would be used to safely re-open schools and recover from the pandemic and New York’s ARPA plan was approved in August 2021. That’s the good news. New York school districts have provided reports on how they were spending their ESSER III funds and each district’s approved spending plan is publicly available.

DiNapoli has urged the state Education Department to continue to provide school districts with guidance on best practices for spending of funds and encouraged school districts to ensure funds are being used for evidence-based practices for students most in need.

Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg Schools and President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, stated that the New York State Education Department has been a good partner with respect to challenges coming out of Covid-19. For example, New York has helped districts reduce barriers in licensing teachers from other states and expediting licensure for teachers once they accumulate credentials – in addition to allowing teachers to teach on internship certificates.

But the superintendent cautions that New York is a large, diverse state with 700-plus school districts with unique needs, challenges and strengths, and when it comes to spending these funds, one size does not fit all. It is not just about increasing reading or math scores, but social-emotional impacts of the pandemic were at least, if not more, significant than the academic impact. Many school districts have correctly allocated some money to youth mental health or are working to establish a family support center.

The reasons a child does not learn are varied and complex and those needs must be kept in mind. The comptroller is doing his job in sending districts a reminder that they are on the clock in using critical education funds, but it will be up to the districts to make sure the spending is targeting complex needs that go beyond scores.

