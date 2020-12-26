Sean Kirst: George Arthur, civic giant and true believer, put spotlight on long-neglected truths

Arthur was his usual warm and reflective self. Thinking of how Parker was so easily forgotten, Arthur offered a beautiful take on how he saw downtown Buffalo as a child, how he and his friends used to routinely “cut through Market Arcade if we were going to a show." He spoke of a youth built around what he described as his beloved lower East Side, and how too many tales of achievement, love and passage from that community were traditionally overlooked beyond it.

“People don’t know that history,” he said, alluding to a guiding mission in his life. The accounts of remarkable accomplishment which he had seen first-hand were routinely ignored by the white newspapers and white historians of his youth, making it far more difficult for a neighborhood to build on its own past and leaving it more susceptible to destructive choices by careless bureaucrats who lacked that appreciation.

He was intent on making sure the communities that nurtured him regained a full sense of who they were, and thus who they are. As we spoke, he noted in passing that he was in some discomfort and had a doctor’s appointment the next day. At 87, Arthur tried to brush off any concern, but the truth is that even visionaries cannot go on forever.

He died on Christmas Day after a long illness, triggering a wave of grief.