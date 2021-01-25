Sean Kirst: At 95, retired letter carrier still believes Bills will deliver

In other words, just about everything Bart cares about is somehow intertwined with the Bills, which gives him an early claim to being #BillsMafia, long before such a thing had a name.

He went to one Super Bowl, in 1993. Brian decided he would buy tickets to the Bills-Cowboys game in Pasadena, hoping it might turn into a magical father-son day on which the Bills might break out to win a Super Bowl after losing the previous two.

It did not happen. The Bills grabbed a quick lead – shades of Sunday night – but the Cowboys took over and won 52-17. Still, if you ask Bart about it, what he remembers is how Buffalo's Don Beebe sprinted downfield late in the game, any chance to win long over, to knock the ball loose just before Leon Lett would have scored for Dallas.

If Bart had left, he would not have seen it, which to him was worth the trip.

His wife, Dorothy, not a big fan at first, gradually came to embrace the team over 54 years of marriage, reaching a point where she watched the Bills on television every Sunday. She had no desire to go to games, but Bart would tell her of the excitement in Orchard Park after any big win.