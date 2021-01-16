Opinion: How crime victims keep their offenders behind bars

The purpose of its report, titled, “Grading state parole systems,” is to “encourage states to give every incarcerated person ample opportunity to earn release and to have a fair process for deciding whether to grant it to them.”

Parole board hearings give inmates an opportunity to demonstrate how they have overcome past problems and have made personal changes that will guide them in the future.

But, New York State law grants crime victims the right to submit a written or recorded victim impact statement or appear in person before the parole board when the board is deciding whether to release the defendant.

The purpose of a parole hearing, PPI claims, is to determine an inmate’s current readiness for release, and “should not be contaminated by outdated information that was the basis for the underlying conviction or plea bargain,” adding that “crime survivors have little evidence as to whether an individual has changed, having not seen them for years.”