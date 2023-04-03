Becoming a mother/parent more than 40 years ago was on the top of my list of accomplishments and honors. We both felt that to be parents was among our highest achievements, and we have cherished every year we have had the privilege of raising two wonderful boys.

Of course we also dreamed of becoming grandparents some day, but wasn’t sure it was in the cards for us. For years, we were blessed with “grand dogs” that we have enjoyed so much.

In the hopes of someday becoming grandparents, we carefully packed away the cherished books, puzzles and clothing, along with memories of our children’s childhoods, in hopes of passing down those items some day.

Well, here we are over 40 years later with one of the blessings of our lives about to happen – we are about to become grandparents this summer! Yes, we will be senior grandparents, but this distinction is timeless, and we are beyond happy to add the new title to our names.

We had reconciled ourselves to the fact that it might not ever happen, but it turns out that miracles do happen. Through the miracle of IVF, our family's dreams have been answered. It has been a long road for my son and daughter-in-law to make this a reality, and we are ecstatic that they’ve finally had success.

My husband and I were lucky after we were married, and I was able to give birth to two healthy baby boys. But many couples are not as lucky. Not everyone can plan a family and execute that plan with ease. There are so many people that cannot conceive and have to look at a range of other options, including IVF. It is not easy to go through this process, as we have seen first hand; there’s the discomfort and the cost. This child will be loved to the moon and back by loving parents, grandparents other relatives and friends.

It is also such a treat to shop for baby items once again and explore all the contraptions and equipment for babies available in a different century. There are things that mechanically rock and sing to a baby, along with many more safety standards that our children never had.

High chairs and car seats have all been changed – and improved for the better. Diapers now come in so many sizes and choices; our son was a very tall baby, and diapers were a real stretch to achieve good “coverage” when he was a toddler.

We had a decent choice of cute clothing back in the ‘80s, but today the selection is endless – with all the choices available online, one can go on a wild buying spree.

The next few months can’t go fast enough as we prepare for the honor of our lives. Most of our friends have become grandparents over the last several years, and we are told it’s even better than becoming parents.

There is nothing more joyous than seeing the world for the first time through a child’s eyes. So as we wait and pray for this special day, I will continue to find cute new outfits, and unwrap the treasures that are about to be awakened from 40 years of storage to enjoy second lives with our beloved grandchild.

I will be able to share my own grandchild stories with friends that have been bragging about theirs for several years and will be proud to answer to the name Grandma.

I can’t wait to look at the proud parents’ faces and imagine their present and future joy.