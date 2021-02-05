My View: Youths need sports for social development

Growing up in the 1960s, I really struggled to find my way. I was a slow learner and an introvert all at the same time. I kept to myself most days even as my parents exposed me to many different activities.
Back then, there was no internet, so I didn’t have Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, etc., to keep in touch with people behind the scenes, which as I look back now was probably a good thing due to a lot of negativity on those platforms. At 67 years old, I’m still not on any social networks other than email.
In school, I dreaded having to get up and speak in front of my classmates. I was the last person to raise my hand to answer a teacher’s question, and heaven forbid if I gave the wrong answer and heard laughter from the other students. My head dropped if the teacher pointed at me and asked, “Robert, would you please come up to the chalkboard and solve this math problem.”
So how did I make it through? My biggest growth came as I was exposed to sports, both team and individual. I can remember my first intramurals basketball day and hitting my first basket. Week to week, I got better and was eventually asked to try out for the JV team. I made the team. Boy, did that feel good. As the coach encouraged me and my teammates talked to me, I began to open up more and more.
Do you remember when you hit your first basket? How about hitting a line drive, scoring your first goal or dropping that first birdie putt? I believe sports is so important today for the growth of our youth. My communication skills grew with competition, talking with my teammates or discussing a problem with a teacher or friend who really cared about me. Teammates congratulating and encouraging you always made you feel good and more accepted.
It’s so much harder today for our youth battling the isolation with the shutdown of sports and schools because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That locked down feeling kids have today is so much worse than during my childhood. However, it looks like hope is around the corner as our politicians are finally realizing the damage that’s being done.
When I hear of kids taking their own lives because of the depression they’re going through due to this isolation, it breaks my heart. So how do we get through? A great basketball coach made a famous speech in 1993 that rings true today and every day. Jim Valvano of North Carolina State was dying of cancer, but finished his speech with a few precious and so meaningful words: “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up!”
I pray that our youth in today’s world will never give up. Keep talking to whoever will listen. Your father, your mother, your brother or sister, a friend, a neighbor or even a total stranger. Reach out and communicate your feelings, because things are going to get better and you’re going to have a great future.
Don’t listen to all the negative news and the negative politics taking place day after day. Make your own news by helping someone else and lifting them up during this time, which in turn can change your outlook into a more positive one.
Schools are opening, sports are starting, restaurants are opening and spring is right around the corner. Let’s make 2021 the best year ever by communicating better and helping each other grow.