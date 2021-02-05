My View: Youths need sports for social development

Growing up in the 1960s, I really struggled to find my way. I was a slow learner and an introvert all at the same time. I kept to myself most days even as my parents exposed me to many different activities.

Back then, there was no internet, so I didn’t have Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, etc., to keep in touch with people behind the scenes, which as I look back now was probably a good thing due to a lot of negativity on those platforms. At 67 years old, I’m still not on any social networks other than email.

In school, I dreaded having to get up and speak in front of my classmates. I was the last person to raise my hand to answer a teacher’s question, and heaven forbid if I gave the wrong answer and heard laughter from the other students. My head dropped if the teacher pointed at me and asked, “Robert, would you please come up to the chalkboard and solve this math problem.”

So how did I make it through? My biggest growth came as I was exposed to sports, both team and individual. I can remember my first intramurals basketball day and hitting my first basket. Week to week, I got better and was eventually asked to try out for the JV team. I made the team. Boy, did that feel good. As the coach encouraged me and my teammates talked to me, I began to open up more and more.