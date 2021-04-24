My View: Young man full of life departs in his prime

At a certain age, life itself becomes a near-death experience. First, your parents and aunts and uncles pass away; soon you read the obituaries (the Irish sports pages) to see which classmate or ex-coworker has died.
We like to believe that all deaths are a great tragedy, that every loss diminishes us. But when one is in his seventh decade it becomes an inevitability and, for some, a welcome relief. Not so when the young leave us.
Earlier this year my nephew, a Buffalo cop, died as a result of a freak accident at his home. The senselessness of his passing made it all the more difficult to accept. Sometimes God does play dice with the universe.
The suddenness was painful for those left to grieve and ask why. What does one say to the parents who lost a 32-year-old son with an infectious smile, a raft of friends, a mischievous sense of humor, and a solid reputation as a good cop?
Eerily, the night we held the wake for this fine man, PBS aired a documentary on dying that featured his own grandmother. She had lost her husband of nearly 60 years, all her siblings were gone, she had serious health problems, and she wanted to die. The show followed her, and a few others, as they made their journey to the other side. She was my mother-in-law and I respected her decision to go out on her own terms.
My nephew, on the other hand, had barely begun his journey. He loved life; with a sly grin and a twinkle in his eye, he seemed to enjoy every moment. He was the only person I knew who was without enemies; he was the favored child, the popular classmate, the best friend and the beloved cousin.
At his funeral, his older brother, a burly ex-Marine, explained to the packed church that he always felt his job was to protect his little brother. This time there was nothing he could have done. His older sister said she had lost her best friend. Most tragically, his twin sister lost her soulmate.
Later, at the reception, one of his lifelong friends told me a story of an outing they once had on Lake Erie. The boat was filled with beer and about a dozen South Buffalo boys, most of whom grew up to be cops and firefighters.
They coaxed my nephew, who stood about 5-5, into getting into an inner tube they would tow behind the boat. They proceeded to race the outboard as fast as they could, twisting and turning to get their hapless pal to fall off. When they couldn’t dump him, they untied the inner tube and sent him adrift on Lake Erie.
The poor guy couldn’t swim and they left him floating in the hot sun while they circled him – yelling insults. He laughed the whole time and it only added to his legend.
The man really was full of life and his family and many friends are angry that he left us too soon.
Someone once said that when you have children, your heart will forever be on the outside of your chest. For his parents, those hearts are shattered and will take a long, long time to heal. This death really did diminish us.