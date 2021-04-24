My View: Young man full of life departs in his prime

At a certain age, life itself becomes a near-death experience. First, your parents and aunts and uncles pass away; soon you read the obituaries (the Irish sports pages) to see which classmate or ex-coworker has died.

We like to believe that all deaths are a great tragedy, that every loss diminishes us. But when one is in his seventh decade it becomes an inevitability and, for some, a welcome relief. Not so when the young leave us.

Earlier this year my nephew, a Buffalo cop, died as a result of a freak accident at his home. The senselessness of his passing made it all the more difficult to accept. Sometimes God does play dice with the universe.

The suddenness was painful for those left to grieve and ask why. What does one say to the parents who lost a 32-year-old son with an infectious smile, a raft of friends, a mischievous sense of humor, and a solid reputation as a good cop?

Eerily, the night we held the wake for this fine man, PBS aired a documentary on dying that featured his own grandmother. She had lost her husband of nearly 60 years, all her siblings were gone, she had serious health problems, and she wanted to die. The show followed her, and a few others, as they made their journey to the other side. She was my mother-in-law and I respected her decision to go out on her own terms.