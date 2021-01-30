My View: Young Air Force pilots restore my faith

I had an opportunity recently to go to Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma and watch my granddaughter proudly receive her USAF silver pilot wings. She becomes the third generation Routt to become an Air Force pilot and I was extremely proud of her. But perhaps even more than familial pride was a rekindling of the faith and promise that the youth of this country provide.

The trip on airplanes to Oklahoma City naturally involves transfers in Chicago and lots of crowds and masks and Covid restrictions and instructions and isn’t much fun. From Oklahoma City to Vance is another hour-and-a-half drive through wind-swept countryside that is dotted with giant windmills and oil pumps and huge grain silos.

As you approach Vance AFB you start to see all kinds of jets buzzing around the sky. There are small single engine turboprops that the students fly first. From there they either go to a T-38 an old, albeit still cool looking, little fighter jet or a small twin engine business jet to train for either fighters, or bombers or cargo or any of the myriad types of jets that our Air Force flies.

However, it wasn’t the flying or the planes that most impressed me. It was the dedication and effort that these young people had to their mission of getting their wings. Air Force pilot training is one of the most rigorous endeavors that one can take on.