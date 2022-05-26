My View: Yoga's teachings can help conquer hate

As our “City of Good Neighbors” was reeling from a senseless massacre at a grocery store, I was in the middle of a six-week course on mindfulness. During class, we considered what had happened at the Jefferson Avenue Tops and lit candles as a sign of remembrance and support.

Throughout those weeks, I explored meditation, gentle yoga and loving kindness. I learned how science is proving the psychological and physiological value of these ancient techniques. The benefits, as I’ve experienced them, go far beyond relaxation and stress reduction.

My stated intention was to try to find a way forward in my life, a new direction for my soul. But when the tragic reality of mass murder hit home, I found more questions than answers. Yes, we need broad societal changes to address outrageous acts of cowardice. But as the debates roll on about gun control and new laws to curb domestic terrorism, I have to ask: “What else can we do?”

I’ve come to believe that mindfulness can be a key tool to help stem the tide of brutality and hatred. If social media and violent games are powerful enough to inspire evil, what about the constructive force of self-care? What about the lasting impact of a compassionate heart?

When I read about the people who just happened to be shopping or working at Tops that day, I saw how vulnerable they were. How could this random group of people going about their everyday lives pose a threat? Of the 10 who died, more than half were women; six were past 60.

I read moving tributes recalling the victims’ acts of kindness: the wife visiting her husband in a nursing home each day, the father buying a birthday cake for his three-year-old, the protector taking on the ultimate bully. Several were caregivers, teachers, advocates and dear friends.

These Buffalonians may or may not have practiced mindfulness, but I think they held the values that meditation seeks to remind us of and reinforce. We can consciously work to build peaceful connections with ourselves and, by extension, with others in our lives, community and world.

I cannot begin to fathom the inner workings of a mind that thought about – and then acted out – such an atrocity.

Yet so many – myself included – need a way to deepen human connections. Just as cruelty and fear are conditioned and taught, so too are giving, contentment and commitment to others.

Mindfulness offers a way to look inside, to focus and forgive, and then to step outside and live with care and attention.

Undoubtedly, we would have a more peaceful, accepting world if all 7.9 billion of us learned and practiced these techniques from a very young age. So, it’s important to expose children to these positive ways of being and thinking. I was gratified to learn that some local libraries and YMCAs offer yoga classes for kids as young as three. Books and videos for preschoolers introduce little ones to general concepts of meditation.

Young brains are flexible, but studies show older brains can be rewired through the deep work of mindfulness practice. Can I rewire my 60-year-old brain? I’m not sure. But I’m already feeling more centered, more present and more willing to let things be.

I know the process is not easy. It takes effort. But in a world where darkness so often seems to outweigh hope, maybe mindful living can shed a bit of light. One person at a time.

Perhaps it’s a starting point.

Namaste.

Suzanne Kashuba believes everyone can benefit from mindfulness.