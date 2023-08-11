I’m hurrying down Route 5 on my way to the waterfront. I left my house one hour earlier than necessary, nervous that I would not find a place to park or a place to sit. I want to be able to see the water and the instructor from my yoga mat.

The work day was hard. As much as I tried, my anxiety got the better of me today. As usual, it was constantly preventing me from being able to take a deep breath while slipping all of my deepest worries and fears into a never-ending cycle of thoughts. By the end of the work day, all I craved was peace from my brain.

On Fuhrmann Boulevard, I get annoyed as my car goes over every new speed bump installed. Rolling my eyes, I park my car. Quickly, I grab my yoga mat and speed walk to the meeting point.

There are free outside yoga classes all around Buffalo in the summer. The classes by the water are my favorite. For a long time now, yoga and nature have worked together to soothe and reduce my anxiety. It is a special treat when summer begins, and the Buffalo gyms/organizations offer outside classes that combine nature and yoga – a perfect concoction for me that produces calmness.

I find a place to sit. Slowly, more people start to join, and suddenly, I am surrounded by at least 100 different colors and patterns of yoga mats.

Over the sound of the water, the instructor’s voice reminds us to go at only our own pace, and to modify the poses to what fits us best. She instructs us to flow like the water in front of us. There will be no beginning or end in our movements. These are beautiful thoughts to begin my practice. No goals to meet. Just acceptance of what will come naturally.

We move though our practice, and I feel strong as we enter our warrior poses. These stances, as expected, are solid and fierce. We all face the water in sun warrior. We hold our positions as the waves move towards us and thrash against the distant break wall. I begin to feel powerful again.

When the class enters the balance portion of our practice, soft giggles are heard from people who have lost balance and fallen out of a pose. No one cares if someone falls. We have all been there before.

Soon, we are all facing different directions by accident. A few of us must have taken a wrong turn along the way, and are facing left when others are facing right. We smile at one another, connecting over a shared blunder. Our instructor catches the error and reminds us it is OK if we are turned around. Simply, refocus.

We move into tree pose, and it is the first time I feel grounded all day. I am good at this pose, and I take all of the harder modifications. My feet are firmly set in the grass while I reach my hands straight up into the sky, growing my branches long. In the lake, the Buffalo Fire Boat cruises by and refreshingly mists the entire class with water.

Before I know it, the practice is over. On the walk back to my car, I notice all the things I rushed by earlier. There are sweet dogs playing on the beach, a group of women enjoying a picnic and wildflowers everywhere.

The trip back to my car is slower than when I arrived. I will take the lessons of yoga, and try my best to apply them in my outside life. This is hard to do, and I know (once again) I will need to return next week to reset. For now, as I flip the ignition, I realize I smiled the entire walk back.