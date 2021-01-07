My View: YMCA regulars know rules of the road

I have been a member at the Southtowns YMCA since I retired from the Buffalo Fire Department 11 years ago. Earlier this year, pretty much everything closed down permanently or partially with the onslaught of the coronavirus and the high infection rate. Gradually these restrictions eased up.
When the Y opened with limited capacity I was ready and back with a vengeance. Initially there were no group classes but the swimming pool and weight machines were open. So I started swimming three times a week, walking the track and using light weights. I was off and working out.
Next they brought back the spinning classes in the gym with social distancing. Before the virus, this class was held in a small room. You could literally touch the person spinning next to you. Now you are so spaced out that we take up two gyms.
Now the other new problem: “breathing.” Spinners ride for an hour like their hair is on fire, with music blaring. Now put a mask on a 65- or 70-year-old covering their nose and mouth while pedaling away. The first class was a sellout and no casualties – mission accomplished.
Two weeks ago they started pickleball and 12 people showed up. We played for two hours – Senior Strong!
Seniors are supposedly at a higher risk from this virus but it sure doesn’t scare away many from workouts at the Southtowns Y. It was like they were handing out Social Security checks at the entrance.
I don’t know the logic behind this behavior. My guess is that seniors in the twilight of their lives have no extra time to sit at home and wait this out.
The one common denominator in these scenarios is the seniors are all masked up, and if you dare remove it you’d better be in a corner. Otherwise you will be reprimanded and usually by a retired schoolteacher; they can’t help themselves.
The other popular area is the circular walking track that is elevated over two gyms below. Once again, seniors are on the move and you’d better know the rules for the three lanes. The outside lane is for the strollers – they are there for the duration and no harm to anyone. The middle lane is for the fast, serious walkers. These are the same people you see walking outside during a storm on a busy road, oblivious to car traffic.
The inside track is for joggers and serious runners. Did you ever hear the saying “stay in your own lane?” Well, this pertains to the Y track. No one will run you over but if looks could kill, bye-bye.
The other senior trait is early to bed, early to rise. The Y opens at 5 and there are seniors outside waiting for the doors to open. You will never be on the track alone, no matter the time.
The other plus with so many seniors working out is time. Most have all day. No one jumps in line or is in any hurry unless they are running to the restroom. Everyone is polite and relaxed because this is their fun time.
Eventually the coronavirus will be gone and things will go back to normal. But in the meantime it sure is nice to have a welcoming YMCA that is servicing the Southtowns and the senior community.
So to all of the seniors sitting at home, get moving and come to your local Y. Just remember, wear your mask and don’t walk in the runners’ lane on the track.