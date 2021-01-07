My View: YMCA regulars know rules of the road

I don’t know the logic behind this behavior. My guess is that seniors in the twilight of their lives have no extra time to sit at home and wait this out.

The one common denominator in these scenarios is the seniors are all masked up, and if you dare remove it you’d better be in a corner. Otherwise you will be reprimanded and usually by a retired schoolteacher; they can’t help themselves.

The other popular area is the circular walking track that is elevated over two gyms below. Once again, seniors are on the move and you’d better know the rules for the three lanes. The outside lane is for the strollers – they are there for the duration and no harm to anyone. The middle lane is for the fast, serious walkers. These are the same people you see walking outside during a storm on a busy road, oblivious to car traffic.

The inside track is for joggers and serious runners. Did you ever hear the saying “stay in your own lane?” Well, this pertains to the Y track. No one will run you over but if looks could kill, bye-bye.

The other senior trait is early to bed, early to rise. The Y opens at 5 and there are seniors outside waiting for the doors to open. You will never be on the track alone, no matter the time.