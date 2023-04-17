Onomatopoeia. It’s a long word with an easy definition – it describes other real or made up words that imitate the sound or action the word refers to. An example of the former would be “boom,” an explosion. The latter type would be the ones displayed in the original Batman tv series every time there was a fight scene. “Pow,” “zap,” or “bam.”

This brings me to my favorite Yiddish word, ungabluzen, which, like many Yiddish expressions, has a degree of onomatopoeia. My mother used it frequently. As a child, it was an admonishment. “Eat the Brussel sprouts and stop being so ungabluzen.” As a young adult, it was employed when she was exasperated with my behavior, such as not getting out of bed before noon. “Nobody made you stay out late. Come to life already and don’t look so ungabluzen.”

To me, ungabluzen is an apt descriptor of someone who is miserable, or pouting, or possibly hungover. With its blunt, Germanic pronunciation (Yiddish being a polyglot language of Hebrew, German and the occasional Euro/Slavic expression), it perfectly encapsulated my sons’ expressions as children when I told them, “Don’t be so ungabluzen, the Brussel sprouts aren’t that bad.” As further proof I had become my mother, that morphed into adult observations such as, “Maybe you’re so ungabluzen because you felt it necessary to close the bar.”

Another Yiddish word used often was “tsimmes,” meaning to make a fuss. This would be employed in a sentence such as, “Stop making such a tsimmes, I wasn’t out that late.” This is not to be confused with “tzimmes,” which is a homonym describing a Jewish stew my aunt used to make. It was usually awful and resulted in a lot of ungabluzen expressions when served. In this instance, one could actually make a tsimmes about tzimmes.

We were also fond of saying “tsedreyt,” a shortened version of “tsedreyt in kop,” meaning having one’s knickers in a twist. Observations such as, “Aunt Miriam is tsedreyt and making such a tsimmes about having dinner,” would be appropriate. One could also say something like, “Aunt Miriam was so tsedreyt when we got stomach aches after eating her tzimmes.”

Recently, we celebrated Purim, a holiday that gave rise to the expression “the whole Megillah.” The Megillah is the biblical Book of Esther, which is read during Purim and considered overly descriptive, or, in laymen’s terms, boring. I would hear my relatives saying things like, “I asked Uncle Irving how his colonoscopy went, and had to listen to the whole Megillah.” Eyerolls frequently accompany the use of this expression.

A lot of this Yiddish terminology, which my mother’s family brought over from Europe, has been lost through the years. This is a shame, as it’s a wonderfully descriptive and frequently humorous language. A previous piece on the subject was commented on by our local pharmacist. He told me how he recognized many of the words mentioned, as it brought back fond memories of his grandparents, who years ago frequently employed many of those same expressions. I should have replied, “That’s because we’re all mishpoocha,” which means “all one family” or “all one tribe.” It’s a personal favorite.

There’s also the onomatopoeic feature of my other favorite words. Some of the bawdier examples of this are shtunk, schtupp, putz and schmo. It would be pushing the bounds of propriety to explain their meanings, but they can be found easily enough elsewhere. Just don’t get tsedreyt when you find them.