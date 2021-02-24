My View: Yearning for normalcy in a changed world

Over the past year, I have compiled a list of memories, some funny, some sad, that tell the story of life during the pandemic. There was the moment early on, when we finally got out to take a walk around the pond in Walton Woods when my youngest son moved a little too closely to a passerby and the man flinched in fear.

Or, how about entering Wegmans for the first time and feeling like I had entered a war zone? Or, the few days in August when we were finally able to get away to an Airbnb in the Finger Lakes? How refreshing it was to spend time in a place other than our own home.

Workwise, I have learned to lead services on rooftops, people’s backyards, and my own living room. The one common denominator – the inability to see the faces of those who I am speaking to.

Over time, the circumstances that we have encountered have become more routine, and I dare I say, even normal.

My kids now know not to leave the house without a mask or return without using hand sanitizer. Zoom screens have been ubiquitous for the entire family. And, we treasure the times we get to see friends, even while fully masked.