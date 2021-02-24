My View: Yearning for normalcy in a changed world

After three days of neglecting my 10-year-old son’s tooth, it was time to take action. My first time taking the responsibility, after I had dropped the ball.
The next morning my son came down with a smile on his face, having received not one, but two dollars. The note attached read: Sorry for being late. Sick with Covid!
The pandemic has affected nearly everything in our lives – even tooth fairies. With over a half a million U.S. citizens dead and millions more worldwide, this past year has been unlike anything most of us have ever faced in our lifetimes.
Despite moments of humor like the one I just described, this has been a time of deadly seriousness.
Like many of you, I remember the exact moment I knew the world was about to change. It was Thursday, March 12, 2020, at around 8 a.m. I was walking my dog when I came to the realization that the time of waiting had ended.
I called my synagogue president to alert him that we would have to cancel in-person services that Friday night.
So began a series of seemingly endless conversations about what to do next, depending on the state of the pandemic and the current governmental guidelines.
Confusion reigned supreme as we struggled to discover the possible in the midst of so many impossibilities. All previous plans – big or small – would need to be adjusted. More than ever I felt the truth in the Yiddish expression: People make plans, God laughs.
Over the past year, I have compiled a list of memories, some funny, some sad, that tell the story of life during the pandemic. There was the moment early on, when we finally got out to take a walk around the pond in Walton Woods when my youngest son moved a little too closely to a passerby and the man flinched in fear.
Or, how about entering Wegmans for the first time and feeling like I had entered a war zone? Or, the few days in August when we were finally able to get away to an Airbnb in the Finger Lakes? How refreshing it was to spend time in a place other than our own home.
Workwise, I have learned to lead services on rooftops, people’s backyards, and my own living room. The one common denominator – the inability to see the faces of those who I am speaking to.
Over time, the circumstances that we have encountered have become more routine, and I dare I say, even normal.
My kids now know not to leave the house without a mask or return without using hand sanitizer. Zoom screens have been ubiquitous for the entire family. And, we treasure the times we get to see friends, even while fully masked.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, we may still have another eight to 10 months of disruption, but the hardest part of the pandemic may be behind us. Now it is just a waiting game to get back to normal life.
This past year may have shrunk our surroundings, but it has also taught us to be kinder and gentler to one another, to focus on the things that are most important, and to not take a single thing for granted.
And, while I mourn the many people and moments that have been stolen from us, I am filled with gratitude for the many blessings I have received along the way.