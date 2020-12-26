My View: Y2K put an end to the reign of experts

It is hard to believe that more than 20 years has passed since we met the greatest global crisis mankind would ever face. “Experts” predicted major worldwide social, economic and technological upheaval would occur. Those under 30 years old may not know what I am talking about. Come to think of it, people over 30 probably don’t remember either.
Originally called the 1900 problem, it became popularly known as Y2K. In the 1990s a man named Peter de Jager wrote an article titled “Doomsday 2000” in which he laid out the armageddon that was looming just a few years away. For decades, computer programmers had identified the year portion of calendar dates with just two digits in order to save memory space. So, the year 1900 would be identified as 00. As early as 1985, scientists identified the potential problems of a computer thinking it was 1900, not 2000, when the millennium came.
It was said that power grids would fail, there would be meltdowns at nuclear power plants, planes would drop out of the sky, and there would be a total collapse of the financial system. To quote Dr. Venkman of “Ghostbusters” fame: “Dogs and cats living together!”
Programmers went to work correcting the potentially fatal flaw and by May 1999, Microsoft itself went on record stating that most computers will be unaffected by Y2K. Yet, as the event horizon of December 31, 1999, approached, government agencies and private companies here in the U.S. spent hundreds of millions of dollars setting up command centers, developing contingency plans, stockpiling potable water and generators, etc.
Citizens were urged to stock up on canned goods and bottled water. Survivalists had a heyday getting ready for the inevitable collapse of civilized society. At the stroke of midnight on that fateful night … nothing happened. Let me repeat that: nothing happened.
I think Y2K should provide a cautionary tale for our increasing faith in science and so called “experts.” Sometimes they get it wrong and it is healthy to view dire warnings with a bit of skepticism. The history of science is filled with bad practices, cockamamie theories, cooked data, and out and out fraud. Yet, somehow science has been elevated to a level of infallibility by some members of our society, particularly political leaders.
One of my favorite stories from the world of science and engineering is that of a mechanical engineer named Thomas Midgely. In the early part of the last century, old Tom was tasked with eliminating engine knock in the newly popular automobile. His solution: add lead to the gas. His idea worked, although the lead caused thousands of deaths and serious damage to the environment, But, hey, no more engine knock.
Incredibly, a few years later, the same Mr. Midgely set out to improve on refrigerants for those newfangled appliances that were replacing the ice boxes in homes throughout America. He came up with the idea of adding fluorine. He called it Freon 12 and it is a chief culprit in global warming. Tom is dead now, but his legacy lives on.
Don’t misunderstand, I am in no way anti-science. Scientists and engineers have saved millions of lives through improved sanitation and farming methods. They also have enhanced all our lives through innovation and invention. Global warming is real and the current pandemic is devastating. If we didn’t have the men and women of science, we would be in deep trouble.
On the other hand, we would do well to ask questions. Blind faith is a dangerous thing and at the end of the day experts, gurus, wonks and mavens are all too human. Just like Thomas Midgely.