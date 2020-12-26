My View: Y2K put an end to the reign of experts

It is hard to believe that more than 20 years has passed since we met the greatest global crisis mankind would ever face. “Experts” predicted major worldwide social, economic and technological upheaval would occur. Those under 30 years old may not know what I am talking about. Come to think of it, people over 30 probably don’t remember either.

Originally called the 1900 problem, it became popularly known as Y2K. In the 1990s a man named Peter de Jager wrote an article titled “Doomsday 2000” in which he laid out the armageddon that was looming just a few years away. For decades, computer programmers had identified the year portion of calendar dates with just two digits in order to save memory space. So, the year 1900 would be identified as 00. As early as 1985, scientists identified the potential problems of a computer thinking it was 1900, not 2000, when the millennium came.

It was said that power grids would fail, there would be meltdowns at nuclear power plants, planes would drop out of the sky, and there would be a total collapse of the financial system. To quote Dr. Venkman of “Ghostbusters” fame: “Dogs and cats living together!”