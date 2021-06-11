My View: WWII story tells a lesson in character

There are some people in our lives who simply make us better people for the life experiences they share with us. For me, this person happens to be my father-in-law.
Just recently, he shared the story of an American fighter pilot who survived the Pacific war during WWII. As the pilot’s life unfolded, his son and a Japanese woman fell in love. As love would have it, the woman’s father was also an aviator who survived the war in the Pacific.
When the relationship was first revealed, both men were less than supportive. Yet, the power of love is unmitigated.
As the wedding grew nearer, the father of the bride demanded to meet with the young American man. When he asked about the boy’s father, it was revealed that the two fathers had fought against each other in the Battle of Iwo Jima. At the conclusion of the conversation, the Japanese man said, “That’s it. Make the plans, order the dress and call the caterer.”
In astonishment, the bride’s mother asked, “What has changed, you told me you would never bless this relationship?” Her husband replied, “Any man who was brave enough to fight and survive that battle must be a great man. I want his blood flowing through the veins of my grandchild.”
After hearing how old enemies came to embrace each other, I thought of my own countrymen and the visceral hatred that is enveloping us. I then imagined what if white Americans said to our Black countrymen, “Since your forefathers have been brought to these shores, you have been denied the most basic desires of humanity, and yet you not only survived but continue to thrive. I want that blood flowing through the veins of my grandchildren.”
What if the grandchildren of Irish immigrants and the grandchildren of Chinese immigrants said to each other, “It was our forefathers who built one of greatest networks in history; the railroad. Let us celebrate each other.”
What if we said to our native American brothers and sisters, “You know how to take such great care of the land. Let us learn from you how to restore it.”
If we are to survive as a people who truly believe in peace, justice and equality, we need to heed the lessons of two former enemies, who were told of a beautiful epiphany through the voices of their unborn grandchildren. Let us witness the past by imagining one another’s ancestors as children yet to be born, with us blessed with the capacity to give them a life of peace, justice and equality.
Once this happens, it is not so difficult to imagine that world for our own unborn grandchildren. Perhaps, for this to be realized, we need the courage to confront our enemies of hatred, selfishness and prejudice from within.
If we were to take the brave steps to confront such enemies, the probability of our grandchildren living in peace greatly increases. Once the enemy is neutralized, we are then given the freedom to think of the other. Once we place the other in our own hearts, the illusion of hatred vanishes.
The drumbeat of white nationalism is not only a detriment to humanity, it is also a detriment to the drummer himself. For when we fail to see ourselves in one another, we fail in grasping the lessons graciously bestowed upon us by once foes of the Pacific who learned to embrace humanity by seeing each other in their own grandchildren.