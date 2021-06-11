My View: WWII story tells a lesson in character

What if the grandchildren of Irish immigrants and the grandchildren of Chinese immigrants said to each other, “It was our forefathers who built one of greatest networks in history; the railroad. Let us celebrate each other.”

What if we said to our native American brothers and sisters, “You know how to take such great care of the land. Let us learn from you how to restore it.”

If we are to survive as a people who truly believe in peace, justice and equality, we need to heed the lessons of two former enemies, who were told of a beautiful epiphany through the voices of their unborn grandchildren. Let us witness the past by imagining one another’s ancestors as children yet to be born, with us blessed with the capacity to give them a life of peace, justice and equality.

Once this happens, it is not so difficult to imagine that world for our own unborn grandchildren. Perhaps, for this to be realized, we need the courage to confront our enemies of hatred, selfishness and prejudice from within.

If we were to take the brave steps to confront such enemies, the probability of our grandchildren living in peace greatly increases. Once the enemy is neutralized, we are then given the freedom to think of the other. Once we place the other in our own hearts, the illusion of hatred vanishes.

The drumbeat of white nationalism is not only a detriment to humanity, it is also a detriment to the drummer himself. For when we fail to see ourselves in one another, we fail in grasping the lessons graciously bestowed upon us by once foes of the Pacific who learned to embrace humanity by seeing each other in their own grandchildren.