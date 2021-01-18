My View: Writing for the stage exercises new muscles

My play, “Finding Mr. Rightstein,” is headed to Buffalo, my hometown, without me.

The Jewish Repertory Theater of Western New York is offering a Zoom-staged reading on Thursday night. An in-person reading there in June was canceled due to the pandemic.

Like President-elect Joe Biden, I am embarking on a challenging new path in my 70s. I have been writing books and essays for 50 years. “Finding Mr. Rightstein,” an adaptation of my memoir with the same title, is my first play. The JRT artistic director accepted it two years and three drafts ago. She is “excited.” I am, too; however, I am scared to see the first reading of my personal work about family, mental illness and many Wrongstein men.

I will get feedback from the theater professionals and from attendees, which will include Buffalo relatives and Bennett High classmates, at the Q&A afterward. I hope no one suggests I try pottery instead. Whatever anyone says, my gut will say, “Don’t quit.”

In the 1950s, my parents took me to the Erlanger Theater to see “The Pajama Game,” and to Melody Fair next to the Wurlitzer plant to see “The King and I” and “Call Me Madam.” I pronounced Wurlitzer “Wurtilizer.” My parents laughed. I wore a special outfit to the theater. It thrilled me.