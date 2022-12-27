My View: Words of wisdom are still valid and appreciated, as are good deeds

Words of wisdom often provide insights that others have had and found to be very true to real life. Where they come from and who said them is rarely known. This does not mean in any way that their value is less.

One such saying is that hate is not the opposite of love. Hate requires participation in the subject or person being hated. A better saying is that the opposite of love is indifference. What a powerful word indifference is. It requires nothing. You need not react with any statement, look or behavior. But it most certainly conveys your position. When someone treats you indifferently, man that stings. How do we even understand why? On the other hand, hate affects not only the recipient but the deliverer.

My wife’s personal trainer at the YMCA, when discussing the act of exercising, made the statement: ”Keeping to your workout schedule is often thought to use willpower. But a more powerful a drive is motivation.” This requires that if you fully understand why you are doing something, what your driving reason is, your brain kicks in as well as your body does.

An example he gave us was about a man who was a very heavy smoker. His wife constantly complained that the smoke odor in their car was upsetting her. He said he had tried to stop many times and failed, adding “I just don’t have the willpower.” Sometime later, when in the car she said to her husband, “Your grandson told me he hated the smell of cigarettes around you. He said “I sure wish that I could celebrate grandpa’s life on his birthday instead of on Memorial Day.” Apparently the man went home and threw out all his smoking accoutrements and never smoked again.

Another word of wisdom came from a friend who has been through a very hard time and made the observation that Christians do not need to tell you that they are Christians. Watch their behavior. A Christian acts his faith; he has no need to claim it. It is almost as those who say repeatedly, ”I am a Christian” feel there is a need to exclaim it.

As a nonbeliever, when this man told me that he thought I was truly a Christian, I really felt the weight of the great compliment it was in his mind. In my world, it didn’t mean much until I stopped to think about what it meant to him. There is a word of wisdom in there somewhere.

“A man’s word is his bond” used to be a wise observation. Punctuality is an agreement to meet. I take this very seriously. A friend told me that being late is not keeping your word. It displays an arrogance towards the offended party. My time is more important than yours. Hard to argue that one – particularly with today’s mobile technology.

Generosity and kindness are considered to be a benefit to the recipient. I would argue that those actions are motivated by the need to do something that pleases the giver. The powerful feeling you get when being kind, generous or thoughtful is often as strong if not more so that the benefit the recipient gets. Witnessing the appreciation is a powerful gift.

What do I bring to the table? My life’s goal and hope is those that I have come in contact with have gained something in their lives from knowing me. To have added to someone’s life allows me to feel that my life, my presence, the space I have taken up in this world has not been wasted.