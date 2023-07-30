Through my adult years, I have acquired knowledge, insights and enjoyment from the writings of brilliant thinkers, philosophers and authors who have captured my imagination with words of wisdom.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle states: “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”

An objective self-examination of our accepted beliefs and customs, likes and dislikes, our biases and prejudices are essential to correct thinking and understanding of the world.

We live in a hostile world because people refuse to acknowledge our common humanity. Every barrier to inclusiveness sets us apart from others, promotes friction, discord and conflict. Sadly, rivalry is part of our DNA. We prize our nation more than foreign countries, we distinguish our nationality superior to others, and we identify with clubs, clans or other entities as preferred body of individuals.

Plato, the Greek philosopher has stated: “Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood let alone believed by the masses.”

You might think what, if any, is my commonality with a starving population in Africa and India or a repressed society in North Korea or China? Why should I care about abused and exhausted migrants striving for a better life?

The Buddhist monk and activist, Thich Nhat Hanh, tells us: “We are all leaves of one tree. We are all waves of one sea.” Quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr: “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools.” I and many others suggest we know, understand and appreciate our collective selves to achieve human accord.

Aristotle mandates that we know ourselves for true wisdom. Knowing our collective selves is equally important for obtaining wisdom and peace in this world. The German poet, statesman and playwright, Johann Goethe defines wisdom as “… the ability to understand life as how it should be lived.”

The Greek philosopher Socrates admonished centuries ago: “Never when asked one’s country to answer, I am an Athenian or a Corinthian, but I am a citizen of the world.”

It is innate to identify with those entities that give us a sense of belonging and comfort. What wise men have advocated is that we recognize these beliefs are often barriers that divide us and strive to accept our common humanity. Until then, there will not be peace in the world.

The writer and biochemist Isaac Asimov has said; “There are no nations! There is only humanity. And if we don’t come to understand that right soon, there will be no nations, because there will be no humanity.” We cannot accept violence and war are inevitable.

In this day and age with violence and mass murder a common occurrence, one might think it is ludicrous to state “give peace a chance.” Maybe we can start as enlightened advocates. A hostile world benefits no one.

Ours is a beautiful blue planet that can accommodate everyone. As our intellectual capacity expands with greater computer power, AI, robots, etc., one can visualize miracles in the future.

Sadly, the species that resides atop the evolutionary chain has been unable to enjoy this wondrous sphere in peace and harmony.

We play a dangerous game in this nuclear age. The wise men have warned us. Let’s pray we have the time and motivation.

The late Beatle, John Lennon, tells us to imagine. “You may think I’m a dreamer.” He hoped we could live as one.