My View: Words of thanks for the gift of reading

I’ve never suffered from a lack of imagination, but I can’t imagine my life without reading. Yet, I have family members and friends who never read a book. I sometimes wonder if they might have the right idea; they’re out there living life, and I am sitting (the reading position) with my nose in a book.

But I don’t wonder about that for long. Books are a part of living and, in fact, add to my life, making it richer, fuller and deeper. I have found that reading books can create memories that are every bit as real and vivid as memories of things that actually happened to me.

Sometimes, when I am thinking about what to read next, I will peruse my bookcases to find a book I might not have yet read or a favorite book to read again. Just running my gaze along a row of books on a shelf brings forth a flood of memories.

I think in a strange way that reading helps to increase my lifespan.

I get to go to places, live in time periods and experience emotions that are not possible in my own life. So, reading expands my life, something I appreciate more and more as the time left available dwindles.

It occurred to me that this column is a paean to reading.

Why would I even use the word “paean?” It is a word I know only from reading. I knew what I wanted it to mean, but had to look it up to check that out, even trying several spellings before I got it right. It means a hymn of praise and thanksgiving. Yes, that is exactly what I am trying to express.

To change course, and use a banking analogy, reading deposits words in my memory bank. When I write, I make withdrawals. For writers, even modestly talented writers of local newspaper columns, words are important. We always search for just the right word, or “le mot juste,” to use a phrase coined by the French writer Gustave Flaubert, a master of language.

I think there is a miracle involved in reading. Most often, you don’t read continuously, but put a book down and then pick it up again later. When you do so, you re-enter the story wherever you left off.

In that sense, you are always rejoining the book “in media res” or in the middle of things.

You could be reading the play “Romeo and Juliet” and be just at the point right before Romeo drinks poison. You set the book down – and it may be days or even weeks before you pick it up again. Then you pick it up and there’s Romeo just about to drink the poison.

Every book is waiting for someone to pick it up so it can begin or continue – always there, always waiting – a miracle.

There are people in our lives who give us great and lasting gifts. I honor my mother for the gift of faith, beginning from when she took me to church and enrolled me in Sunday school. Later, she encouraged me as a teenager to join a church youth group.

I honor my wife’s mother for the gift of reading. When she first encountered me at age 14, I was essentially a nonreader, other than the reading required of me in school. She introduced me to science fiction. For a young man who longed to be somewhere else experiencing the wider world, those books took me out of our small town, even off the planet, to the stars.

I have never looked back since.