My View: Words carry weight from a young niece

Her faxed story, unfortunately, was too light to read. Turns out she wrote some of it in her favorite pink pencil. Her mom re-sent a clearer version and I told my niece I would call her that night.

When the new fax arrived, it took me four readings to fully understand the magic of her words. You see, when the front and back of the page were full, she continued writing in the margins. When that was full, it continued on the top of the back sheet and finished in the upper left corner.

She wrote about getting a call from her secret agent who sent her on an assignment (so secret she couldn’t even tell her parents) to save a cat from a fire with a woman nearby. Her imagination was priceless and the fact she wrote it for me made it very special. I called her that night and told her, “That was a great story. I loved it.”

When she asked me if it was a good enough story to put in the paper, I told her it was, for sure, good enough to put in my binder with all my special letters and papers. When I told her I would keep her story forever she gave me this big smile.

As her eyes lit up, I told her how she could go on future adventures with calls from her secret agent.