My View: Words carry weight from a young niece

Twenty years ago, my 7-year-old niece and I were sitting by her pool when I decided to do some writing. The first thing she wanted to know was if what I was writing was about her. “Not this time,” I told her.
She looked at me with this sad face and said, “You never write a story about me, Uncle Jim!”
She then began to explain how she was going to write me a story.
She sat quietly for over 20 minutes writing a few lines, looking to the sky for a second, and then continuing. When she was finished, she handed me her paper and I proceeded to read about her day at her girlfriend’s house and the ride back home. She finished with the words, “The End.”
A few months later, she called me and said she wanted to write me a story about her social life.
“Your social life? Wow, that sounds pretty interesting. I can’t wait to read it.” A month went by and the next time I saw her, I asked her where my story was.
She looked at me like, “What story?”
“Your social life, remember?”
The next week my phone rang. “Hi, Uncle Jim. I finished my story. What’s your fax number?”
I gave her my work fax and told her I’d read it first thing in the morning. She replied, “OK, but I have to go to school by 8:30 so, like, I’ll call you at 7:50 exactly to see if you got it, OK?”
Her faxed story, unfortunately, was too light to read. Turns out she wrote some of it in her favorite pink pencil. Her mom re-sent a clearer version and I told my niece I would call her that night.
When the new fax arrived, it took me four readings to fully understand the magic of her words. You see, when the front and back of the page were full, she continued writing in the margins. When that was full, it continued on the top of the back sheet and finished in the upper left corner.
She wrote about getting a call from her secret agent who sent her on an assignment (so secret she couldn’t even tell her parents) to save a cat from a fire with a woman nearby. Her imagination was priceless and the fact she wrote it for me made it very special. I called her that night and told her, “That was a great story. I loved it.”
When she asked me if it was a good enough story to put in the paper, I told her it was, for sure, good enough to put in my binder with all my special letters and papers. When I told her I would keep her story forever she gave me this big smile.
As her eyes lit up, I told her how she could go on future adventures with calls from her secret agent.
And without missing a beat she said, “Well I’m pretty tired. I’m going to be pretty busy so I don’t know when I can write the next story because I have homework every night and practice after school the next few weeks, so I don’t know.”
What’s really important is that two decades ago a cat was saved, all because the imagination of my 7-year-old niece, Michelle Schneegold, told me so.
And when this story makes the morning paper, I’m going to go to her house and tell her I have a story for her to read, and when she asks, “Is the story about me?” I can say with a proud smile, “Yes it is!”
The end.