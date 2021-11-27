My View: Wooden-spoon discipline is gone but not forgotten

Pity the poor wooden spoon. It has so many uses, stirring, mixing, tasting and, to many of a certain generation, discipline.

That particular use surfaced recently at the birthday party for a 100-year-old aunt. Her children and grandchildren thought appropriate gifts for the guests were, you guessed it, wooden spoons.

Those in attendance acknowledged the significance of the gift with tales of their youth. “All my mother had to do was pick up that spoon and you knew you were in trouble,” remembered one guest. “I lost count of the number my mother broke on me,” said another.

It seems the wooden spoon for moms in some families was akin to dad unsheathing his belt. But that kind of discipline, the strapping or the whacking, would most likely lead to calling child protective services in today's world.

What passed for discipline in the home soon turned the conversation to the horrors that befell parochial-school students. Nuns and priests, it seemed, had no aversion to instilling obedience with their pointers, rulers, paddles or hands.

“What they did to us then would mean criminal charges today,” opined one guest at the party. But then again, offered another, “if you complained at home you'd get it worse.”