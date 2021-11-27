My View: Wooden-spoon discipline is gone but not forgotten

Pity the poor wooden spoon. It has so many uses, stirring, mixing, tasting and, to many of a certain generation, discipline.
That particular use surfaced recently at the birthday party for a 100-year-old aunt. Her children and grandchildren thought appropriate gifts for the guests were, you guessed it, wooden spoons.
Those in attendance acknowledged the significance of the gift with tales of their youth. “All my mother had to do was pick up that spoon and you knew you were in trouble,” remembered one guest. “I lost count of the number my mother broke on me,” said another.
It seems the wooden spoon for moms in some families was akin to dad unsheathing his belt. But that kind of discipline, the strapping or the whacking, would most likely lead to calling child protective services in today's world.
What passed for discipline in the home soon turned the conversation to the horrors that befell parochial-school students. Nuns and priests, it seemed, had no aversion to instilling obedience with their pointers, rulers, paddles or hands.
“What they did to us then would mean criminal charges today,” opined one guest at the party. But then again, offered another, “if you complained at home you'd get it worse.”
In my parochial high school, a revered teacher kept a paddle nearby in a bookcase. He named it “Freddy,” and when a disorder disrupted the orderliness of the classroom, Freddy came out of the bookcase. “Assume the position,” the priest demanded in stentorian tones. Then he put Freddy to work on the student's behind with the student bent over, hands on the desk.
Go home and tell your parents? Not a chance.
Freddy, like the spoon in so many households, was a symbol of punishment for disobedience. But perhaps they, along with the rulers and pointers, also served as a lesson to youth for future years, namely, actions have consequences.
Did that whack with the spoon or Freddy come to mind in later years when tempted to have another alcoholic drink before driving home? Most likely not, but the thought of a red light and siren following you might make that drink not so tempting, just as the thought of Freddy or the spoon might have deterred acting up in class or disobeying at home.
In today's world, corporal punishment is frowned upon, if not legislated against. And that's a good thing given the excesses of the past. But punishments of the past did serve their purposes, if only to quell unruliness in the classroom or confrontations at the dinner table.
As the mantle of parenthood and education passed from generation to generation, “time out” replaced the wooden spoon and visits to the principal's office replaced the Freddys of the classroom.
Have we lost something by throwing corporal punishment out the window? Certainly not; there's no place in today's culture for what I and my friends endured, and that type of punishment needs to be frowned upon, but, on the other hand, does catering to the psyches of children endanger the spirit of competition?
As was so comically brought out in the Billy Crystal/Bette Midler movie “Parental Guidance,” little leaguers don't strike out after three misses with the bat and, certainly, nobody wins or loses if they play games without keeping score.
This is not an entreaty to bring back the wooden spoon or Freddy, just a musing about disciplinary changes through the years. After all, the wooden spoon will always have a place in the kitchen, hopefully for the intent it was made.
But how do I explain that to the family that buried their 102-year-old mother with a wooden spoon in the casket?