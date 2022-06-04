My View: Wonderful memories of exotic menus

My mother was born in eastern Europe and lived in France, Turkey and Brazil before migrating to America at age 20. I mention this because her culinary skills were far more sophisticated than most other mothers I knew when I was growing up. She aimed to acquaint her children with some of the fine, unusual foods she had acquired a taste for from living in exotic places.

Once, mother prepared duck l’orange for dinner and everyone went to bed hungry. Indefatigable, she prepared a fine goose for a holiday; different bird, same result. We all enjoyed the juicy capon she’d roasted with baby potatoes and onions, but feelings changed rapidly upon learning we had just consumed a neutered rooster.

Mother brought home fresh coconuts and served us the meat and milk – which we all abhorred – and red pomegranates filled with tiny juicy seeds, which we adored. A warty, black skinned vegetable, once peeled, revealed a white meaty pulp. She grated it and then added chopped onions, olive oil and spices; when this unusual salad was served, I had to admit, it was surprisingly tasty.

I was 8 years old when I became acquainted with caviar. Besides being way too salty for me, I soon learned it was fish eggs, and that ruined that appetizer for me forever.

From the Broadway Market, Mother brought home smoked fishes – sable, herring and salmon, commonly called lox. Once she came back with a pricey 2-pound smoked whitefish with fins, head and tail intact. She sliced it into pieces and served it for dinner as is. If you could get past its unappetizing presentation, the fish was tender and delicious.

White sliced bread never saw the inside of our house. Only thick-crusted artisan loaves, rye or pumpernickel were purchased, whole and sliced as needed. These breads were so fresh and delicious, one could make a whole meal from them alone.

We were treated to luscious cookies with dried fruits and nuts that were a cross between zwieback and biscotti. Mother toasted them until they were rock hard and it was advisable to bite into them gently.

At an early age, I became familiar with cappuccino and espresso – which looked just like an inky paste. It never occurred to me that there was any other way to brew tea except in a samovar and the only way to serve it was scaldingly hot in thick glasses with wedges of lemon and white sugar cubes.

Mother roasted sweetbreads, a treat I liked until I learned what sweetbreads were. Once she prepared cervelle de veau, a delicacy in France and Morocco. No one in the family would sample it even before we found out it was jellied calves brains.

Where the food came from didn’t have the same significance for our mother as it did the rest of the family.

Schoolmates brought peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch, but in our home, peanut butter was never seen. No one was allergic to it and I could find nothing unusual or scary in the ingredients, but it was still strictly verboten.

I learned that the problem with peanut butter was that once mother had a taste, she just couldn’t stop eating it until half the jar was gone. Peanut butter, such a pedestrian food, was our worldly mother’s Achilles’ heel.