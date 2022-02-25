My View: WNY’s many superlatives give us lots to agree on

Can we agree that Buffalo has the best food anywhere in the U.S.? Raise your hand if you have ever had to pick up a relative from the airport, and their first words aren’t, “How nice to see you” but “Can we stop and pick up some wings on the way to your house?”

No matter how long the visit, everyone has a must-eat checklist. Beef on weck, check. Teds’ hot dogs, check. Andersons’ ice cream, check. The list goes on and on. Travel to see any Queen City native and you need to save some room in your luggage for a stash of Weber’s mustard and Frank’s hot sauce.

Can we agree that natives show a desire to connect with other Buffalonians that is second to none? Travel anywhere in the world wearing a Buffalo-themed T-shirt and you are guaranteed to have someone come up to you to have a conversation. Chances are great that you have some mutual Buffalo connection. Soon, you will both be on your way with a “Go Bills” or “Go Sabres,” depending on the time of year.