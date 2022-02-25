My View: WNY’s many superlatives give us lots to agree on

Go Bills! For a few glorious weeks, everyone was beginning and ending their interactions with these simple words. Bills fans across all social media platforms were filling their news feed with positive stories, motivational quotes and hopeful tales about the Buffalo Bills.
How wonderful it was to have dialogues about anything other than devastating Covid-19. More importantly, we were all agreeing on something. People were smiling, cheering and supporting one another. We were focused on what connected us, rather than what divided us. Given the state of world events over the last two years, it felt pretty darn good. Does this experience have to end there? Can we take some time to find ideas that link us together, rather than drive a wedge between us?
Can we agree that Buffalo is a fabulous place to live? Although price tags have gone up with almost everything during the pandemic, our cost of living is still more reasonable than many places in the United States. We have affordable housing, job opportunities and a thriving cultural scene. We have a diverse population with varied religious, political and cultural views in this City of Good Neighbors.
Can we agree that fantastic improvements and additions have been made to our picturesque waterfront? From kids to adults to four-legged friends, there truly is something for everyone.
Can we agree that Buffalo has the best food anywhere in the U.S.? Raise your hand if you have ever had to pick up a relative from the airport, and their first words aren’t, “How nice to see you” but “Can we stop and pick up some wings on the way to your house?”
No matter how long the visit, everyone has a must-eat checklist. Beef on weck, check. Teds’ hot dogs, check. Andersons’ ice cream, check. The list goes on and on. Travel to see any Queen City native and you need to save some room in your luggage for a stash of Weber’s mustard and Frank’s hot sauce.
Can we agree that natives show a desire to connect with other Buffalonians that is second to none? Travel anywhere in the world wearing a Buffalo-themed T-shirt and you are guaranteed to have someone come up to you to have a conversation. Chances are great that you have some mutual Buffalo connection. Soon, you will both be on your way with a “Go Bills” or “Go Sabres,” depending on the time of year.
Can we agree that Buffalo has produced some fabulous musicians? Whether your musical tastes align with rock (Goo Goo Dolls), R&B (Brian McKnight) or jazz (Spyro Gyra), we clearly support and encourage Buffalonians to explore their musical talents. Our own Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is world class and appreciated by all music-loving citizens.
Can we agree that overall Buffalo has a wonderful climate? Yes, some may not like the snow and cold during our winter months, but I’m sure everyone would agree that that is much easier to take than devastating flash floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and fires. I’ll take a beautiful summer afternoon in Buffalo over an oppressive humid day in Florida.
Can we agree that once a Buffalonian, always a Buffalonian? All you have to do is look up “Bills Backers Clubs” and you will see a plethora of tried and true fans who live all over the world. We see countless examples of famous Buffalonians, from actors to musicians to news reporters, who proudly claim their heritage on a national stage.
Given the chance to live anywhere in the world, I would always choose Buffalo. Do you agree?