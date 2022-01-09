My View: With each funeral, the heart gets heavy

“We need a wedding.” I heard that phrase during a December visit to my hometown for a celebration of life service for my wife’s sister-in-law, Sandra Braun, who passed away Nov. 24.
I was privileged to have been asked to say a few words. I borrowed from a friend of mine who I heard years ago give a talk titled “What is in Your Dash.” He meant the dash between the dates of your birth and death.
In my remarks, I said that Sandy’s dash was her big heart. She will be remembered for having a heart that was filed with family, friends and faith.
Afterward I was asked if I had heard the poem “The Dash” that was read at Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral that morning. I had not. Nor was I familiar with the poem. I learned that my friend also was not familiar.
Reflecting on all this, I couldn’t help but wonder about my own dash.
I graduated from Hutch Tech High School in 1965 and went on to Michigan Technological University. My wife, part of my dash for more than 50 years, graduated from Kensington High a year later and went on to Plattsburgh State and Buffalo State. We married on Dec. 27, 1969, and four days later moved to Columbus, Ohio.
During the next years, our dash took us to New Concord, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Altoona and Meadville, Pa. We were always close enough to make frequent trips to Buffalo for family events. At first the occasions were births and baptisms, in addition to holidays. Then came graduations. Then weddings. Then the next generation.
The last couple of years, however, it has been mostly funerals that brought us back, that is when the virus permitted. They are reminders of how much of one’s dash is filled by family. Time with family has become more precious in recent months. Absence truly does make the heart grow fonder. Family is a gift, but one that must be nurtured. Sandy was a nurturer.
Even though we have only been two hours from Buffalo for the last 10 years, our visits are less frequent. The family dynamic has changed. We lost matriarchs. Two families moved from the area. Cousins grow somewhat apart as they grow older. The family house was sold following the death of my mother. The dash gets some vacancies. The heart gets heavy.
In addition to regularly checking The Buffalo News online, I recently became part of a Facebook group called Buffalo: A Toast to the Town. The News keeps me informed of some of the wonderful changes and revivals happening in my hometown. The social media posts bring back memories and teach me about history before my time. It all keeps me rooted in the place of my formative years.
Family is a critical element of those roots, as well. Having reasons to get together and drive through Buffalo is greatly appreciated. Saying goodbye to those who attended the luncheon following the service for Sandy, there were the usual remarks like: “Nice to see you, but lousy circumstances.” A few said something like: “Our next gathering should be for a wedding.” Yes, it would be nice if 2022 provided a happier gathering. It is time for wedding.