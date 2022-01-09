My View: With each funeral, the heart gets heavy

The last couple of years, however, it has been mostly funerals that brought us back, that is when the virus permitted. They are reminders of how much of one’s dash is filled by family. Time with family has become more precious in recent months. Absence truly does make the heart grow fonder. Family is a gift, but one that must be nurtured. Sandy was a nurturer.

Even though we have only been two hours from Buffalo for the last 10 years, our visits are less frequent. The family dynamic has changed. We lost matriarchs. Two families moved from the area. Cousins grow somewhat apart as they grow older. The family house was sold following the death of my mother. The dash gets some vacancies. The heart gets heavy.

In addition to regularly checking The Buffalo News online, I recently became part of a Facebook group called Buffalo: A Toast to the Town. The News keeps me informed of some of the wonderful changes and revivals happening in my hometown. The social media posts bring back memories and teach me about history before my time. It all keeps me rooted in the place of my formative years.