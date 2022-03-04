My View: Winter’s austere beauty enhances a skiing trek

Our skill levels can best be described as intermediate, meaning "I fall, but not that much." Much depends on the day and conditions. If freezing rain or sleet have coated the true snow with an unwelcome glaze, skill levels drop to those of a baby giraffe wearing clown shoes. But if the trail offers a smooth, even base topped by some fresh snow, our abilities and confidence soar. Conditions this day were very good, and we cruised through the mixed hardwoods and pines with ease.

Soon enough, a puff of lake-effect bullied the blue skies into hiding and began dropping a light, steady snow. Aside from an occasional snowflake in the eye, this only enhanced our enjoyment as we slid up and down gentle slopes. Kick/glide, kick/glide – the motions were easy, familiar and only faintly resembled work. Our pole tips squeaked gently in the clean, frigid snow as we moved steadily along.

Snow from past squalls plastered the tall pines and brawny beeches that lined the path. The forest offered glimpses of tawny, marcescent leaves that trembled and clung to stunted saplings. A lone skier, moving fast, passed us. Offering a wave, he disappeared around a bend in the trail. We were alone together again, enveloped in cold natural splendor. Somewhere in the snow overhead, a raven called.