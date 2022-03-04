My View: Winter’s austere beauty enhances a skiing trek

One recent afternoon, my boon companion and I headed to Allegany State Park for a couple of days of wintry relaxation. We hoped to get in some cross-country skiing and maybe a snowshoe trek. Hearty food and good company would enhance the frosty experience.
The Day One plan was to get in a ski before rendezvousing with friends at a cabin in the park. When we arrived at the Art Roscoe X-C Ski area, only a couple of cars shared the parking area. On this winter weekday afternoon, we were almost completely by ourselves.
Hopping out of the car, we marveled at the sublime, almost austere beauty that greeted us. The sky was a piercing blue, awash with busy gray and white clouds that intermingled playfully. Tall pines bordering the road were flocked with bright white loaves of snow. A breeze blew, not harshly, in temperatures hovering around 10 degrees.
Silence surrounded us.
We quickly swapped our snow boots for ski boots, tying the laces with chilled fingers. Retrieving our skis from the car, we crunched across the road to the main trailhead. We snapped our boots into ski bindings and began our afternoon "tour."
The groomed trail started gently, with a short uphill grade that got the blood moving without too much effort. Leveling off, the path unfolded beguilingly on an eastward track into the forest proper. We were still chilly at this point, fingers and toes tingling, so the exercise was welcome as it stoked the body’s furnace. Comfort came in minutes, and soon we were getting our "ski legs" under us.
Our skill levels can best be described as intermediate, meaning "I fall, but not that much." Much depends on the day and conditions. If freezing rain or sleet have coated the true snow with an unwelcome glaze, skill levels drop to those of a baby giraffe wearing clown shoes. But if the trail offers a smooth, even base topped by some fresh snow, our abilities and confidence soar. Conditions this day were very good, and we cruised through the mixed hardwoods and pines with ease.
Soon enough, a puff of lake-effect bullied the blue skies into hiding and began dropping a light, steady snow. Aside from an occasional snowflake in the eye, this only enhanced our enjoyment as we slid up and down gentle slopes. Kick/glide, kick/glide – the motions were easy, familiar and only faintly resembled work. Our pole tips squeaked gently in the clean, frigid snow as we moved steadily along.
Snow from past squalls plastered the tall pines and brawny beeches that lined the path. The forest offered glimpses of tawny, marcescent leaves that trembled and clung to stunted saplings. A lone skier, moving fast, passed us. Offering a wave, he disappeared around a bend in the trail. We were alone together again, enveloped in cold natural splendor. Somewhere in the snow overhead, a raven called.
Conversation flowed and ebbed. The uphill stretches silenced us, whereas speedy trips down the inclines garnered occasional yips of the “woohoo!” variety. Each of us moved at our own pace, reveling in ample stretches of quietude and the pleasure of winter outdoors. We passed turnoffs to other trails, but opted to keep things straight and simple.
Too soon, we needed to return to the car and head for the cabin. On the way back, the uphill climbs of an hour before became delightful rides down. The air was crisp and cold, holding a mere hint of flurries. The trail was soft and sweet as it eased us gradually out of the woods.
Peter Corrigan of Buffalo enjoys being outdoors in all seasons.