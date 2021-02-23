My View: Wings and a prayer – chicken saves dinner party

There are those who rejoice in hosting a dinner party. They love the planning of it, the actual act of creating it, and finally, the joy of presenting it to their guests. How I envy them, since I belong to the group who quakes in fear at all the above. In spite of that, there comes a time when one must do what one must do.

I am lucky that I have retained some friends from my high school years, and that is quite remarkable when you consider that I am now in my 80s. Our group consisted of three couples from the good old days and one that we adopted along the way, making for a total of eight people.

Each couple would take their turn hosting, at which time they would first present a cocktail hour (or more) consisting of drinks and snacks, then a full dinner, followed by a fun game of cards. I’ll never forget, nor will my friends, one that I hosted some years ago.

The planning and shopping was done. I was to have Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and pie for dessert. Swiss steak is a mess to make, since the flour and spices must be pounded into the steak for tenderizing, followed by quickly searing the meat in hot grease for browning. Luckily, this is something that can be done long before guests arrive, so I, being the diligent planner, had those preps all done when my doorbell rang, announcing my first guests.