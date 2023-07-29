Each July, I rummage through my closet in search of one shirt: a boxy tee featuring the iconic logo of Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world and arguably the most prestigious. Emblazoned with the tournament name, it features the traditional purple and green colors, encircling a pair of crisscrossed tennis rackets and a single ball.

I bought the souvenir, which has held up amazingly well a quarter-century later, when my husband and I visited the “Temple of Tennis,” a trip that was not only a surprise gift but at the top of my “Kick-the-Bucket-List.” Come to think of it, attending the Wimbledon tournament was 1 through 10 on my list.

I could barely comprehend the thrill of celebrating a milestone birthday at this venerable shrine, officially dubbed the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. When we watched American Pete Sampras come from behind to take the crown in five sets, it made the day even sweeter.

For a kid who grew up on the East Side of Buffalo, who never played organized tennis but was always drawn to the sport, and who regularly swatted a ball with a used racket against a schoolhouse wall, the world of professional tennis – especially one tinged with such genteel traditions a continent away –was a seductive and unlikely attraction.

Perhaps the allure of Wimbledon, unlike the other Grand Slam tournaments, held a magical appeal based on the essence of this fabled place: those grass courts mowed to exactly 8 mm; the players’ predominantly white attire; the small oddities such as the men’s trophy decorated with a pineapple because it was a fruit considered exotic and expensive hundreds of years ago in Europe; the two hawks released most mornings to ward off pigeons; the A-list celebrities rubbing shoulders with world leaders; and, of course, members of the royal family.

While I am a diehard Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan, there is something almost primal about the head-to-head combat found in singles tennis. Unlike team sports, it’s one man or one woman triumphing or walking off that finely manicured court in defeat. Because of that sole focus, I find the following skilled athletes fascinating:

Jessica Pegula. Yet again, a local connection emerges, as Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Bills and Sabres owners, has risen to elite levels of the sport, yet can’t get beyond the quarterfinals in the Slams, including this year at Wimbledon.

Marketa Vondrousova. This young Czech player is the first unseeded woman to win the championship in 60 years. Just a year ago, she attended Wimbledon as a spectator because her broken wrist was in a cast.

Ons Jabeur. Reflecting the international scope of the sport, Tunisian Jabeur is the highest ranked Arab and African player, who frequently mentions her desire to bring a championship to the continent she represents. Her tearful loss at Wimbledon added yet another wrinkle to the inherent drama of these matches.

Novak Djokovic. The Serb superstar is as talented as he is controversial, having spoken out against vaccinations and the political situation in Kosovo. At 36, he still has a penchant for crowd taunting, too. This year he was kind and gracious to his 20-year-old opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, a hugely talented charmer from Spain, who beat Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win the championship.

Another memorable tournament is in the books, my souvenir is back in storage, but the drama and storylines will linger. Just like my vintage Wimbledon shirt, the appeal of this tradition-rich place will never fade for me.