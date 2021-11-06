My View: Why would anyone want a cat? Well ...

My wife and I used to wonder why anyone would want a cat. We each felt that cats were standoffish, egotistical snobs who used humans for food and shelter, giving precious little in return.

While we could admit that they were attractive animals, with their myriad patterns and coloring, obvious personality defects outweighed their beauty. Plus, for anyone prone to allergic reactions, it was game over. The beasts made my wife sneeze just thinking about them.

Cats seemed to regard humans with disdain bordering on contempt. Have you ever been made to feel foolish by stooping to pet a cat, only to be summarily ignored? Uh huh, that happens a lot.

But we found out that other things can happen as well. In 2004, our older daughter and beau were living in Maine. Oddly, they thought adopting a kitten would somehow enrich their lives. In short order, they found Gazelle at a local shelter and adopted her. Photos followed, along with tales of nighttime dive-bombing, ankle-biting and other delights.