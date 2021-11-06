My View: Why would anyone want a cat? Well ...

My wife and I used to wonder why anyone would want a cat. We each felt that cats were standoffish, egotistical snobs who used humans for food and shelter, giving precious little in return.
While we could admit that they were attractive animals, with their myriad patterns and coloring, obvious personality defects outweighed their beauty. Plus, for anyone prone to allergic reactions, it was game over. The beasts made my wife sneeze just thinking about them.
Cats seemed to regard humans with disdain bordering on contempt. Have you ever been made to feel foolish by stooping to pet a cat, only to be summarily ignored? Uh huh, that happens a lot.
But we found out that other things can happen as well. In 2004, our older daughter and beau were living in Maine. Oddly, they thought adopting a kitten would somehow enrich their lives. In short order, they found Gazelle at a local shelter and adopted her. Photos followed, along with tales of nighttime dive-bombing, ankle-biting and other delights.
We snickered, thinking, “What did you expect from a cat?” We met the little terror during a visit that August. This female feline lounged indolently on a stairway in our daughter’s apartment as we walked in the front door. She sized us up through eyes slit with suspicion. To understate things a bit: No bonds were forged that day.
A year later, the Mainers decided to move to New Orleans, a place they’d always liked. They rented a truck, loaded it up, and headed to the Big Easy by way of Buffalo, so that our daughter could pick up some of her belongings from our house. We looked forward to their visit.
But as they drove here on Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina was devastating their target destination. People were perishing in, and being evacuated from, New Orleans. No one would be allowed into the area for weeks. Sitting in the truck, reality hit: They were homeless vagabonds.
Fortunately, the lower flat of our home was vacant. For seven weeks, it sheltered these tempest-tossed kids … and their cat. A stunning, tiger-striped American Shorthair, Gazelle was a year older since we’d met, but still really a kitten. My wife began to sneeze the minute the cat entered the house.
“Sorry, Mom! Maybe you’ll get used to her.”
In October, our daughter received a job offer from a New Orleans-based firm displaced temporarily to Houston by Katrina. If she accepted, they would put her up there in a hotel. One with a no-pet policy.
“Guys, can you take the cat for a little while?”
And so it began. Cat hid under a coffee table for hours. Cat “marked” some of our things. Cat climbed a maple tree, and I climbed a ladder to retrieve her. This was awful.
Then, on the day I turned 50, I took Gazelle to the local vet for a checkup. She hissed and snarled, embarrassing me (“Uh, sorry, not actually my cat.”). The vets checked her thoroughly and administered three inoculations. Gazelle’s caterwauling behind the exam room door caught my heart.
“Hey, leave my cat alone!” I thought. Wait, my cat? Something was happening. My wife felt it, too. She’d stopped sneezing a few weeks before.
After a few months, all agreed that Gazelle would become ours (with ample visitation rights for our daughter). They had finally made it to New Orleans and, once there, adopted two stray cats. So things worked out.
Thus, for 16 years we loved that particular, peculiar cat. She left us this July. And now we think, “Why would anyone not want a cat?”
Peter Corrigan of Buffalo remains a dedicated cat fancier.