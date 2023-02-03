I was distracted by a driver in front of me a few days ago when a small bag of trash was thrown from the window.

I tried to imagine what kind of person would do that, especially with other drivers around to witness it. I conjured up a caricature of some wild-eyed eccentric who was oblivious to the world, and didn’t care much about what he did to it.

I was making a left turn at the next light and ended up alongside the offending driver. I was surprised when I saw a pretty young woman behind the wheel. I wanted to be angry, but my previously demeaning thoughts began to dissolve and change to disappointment. She looked like a nice person.

Each spring when the snow melts, all the accumulated trash that people carelessly throw away seems to be everywhere. It blows around parking lots and waterways and collects along chain-link fences.

Why do we do this to ourselves and our community?

Every year volunteer groups turn out to clean it all up. They clean up the waterways, and roadsides posted with “DO NOT LITTER” signs. My brother lives in the Town of Colden. Every year he takes his two-wheeled cart and cleans up both sides of the milelong road where he lives. He gathers up a staggering amount of trash.

For those who prefer a more formal opportunity, the New York State Department of Transportation runs an Adopt a Highway program. Volunteer groups, organizations, businesses or individuals may adopt a segment of highway as long as they commit to picking up litter at least four times a year for two years. Adopters may also keep the proceeds they earn from any recyclable trash.

My wife and I had a discussion about littering one day, and I was the culprit. We were going somewhere in the car, and my wife was driving. I was eating an apple. When I finished, I opened the window and threw the core into a farmers pasture.

My wife exclaimed, “Why did you do that?” I said: “It was only an apple core. Some wild animal will eat it or it will just naturally rot away in a few days and add to the fertility of the soil.”

I’m not sure if she agreed with me, but I know that my apple core won’t be blowing around to adorn someone’s chain-link fence. I wouldn’t have thrown it out in the city or on anyone’s lawn – it was a pasture.

Many years ago, a friend and I went out to pick up a pizza, and on the way back he stopped to buy a pack of cigarettes. I didn’t smoke so he bought me a candy bar. Driving back to his house, he handed me the empty cigarette package and told me to throw it, along with my candy wrapper, out the window. I held onto them to throw in the garbage at home.

When he saw them in my hand, he said again: “Throw ‘em out the window.” Not wanting to do that, I rolled down the window and made it appear that I tossed them, but I kept them hidden in my hand.

Then I did something that was out of character for me. When he pulled into his driveway, I rolled down the window and threw them out in his yard.

With a confused look he said, “Why did you do that”? I answered, “I didn’t know if the people along the way would want me to throw it in their yard, but you told me to do it, so I knew you wouldn’t mind.”

I’m not sure if he got my point, but it was the last time I saw him throw anything from the window.