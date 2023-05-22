“There’s no place like home.” When L. Frank Baum gave Dorothy a choice – the dusty Plains of Kansas or the glittering Emerald City of Oz – Dorothy did not hesitate. She wanted to go home.

Would this be true for everyone? Is there only one place that is home? For many residents of Western New York, there is no debate. A neighborhood of Buffalo (be it the East Side, West Side or Parkside) has the only ZIP code they have ever known. But some people’s return addresses have changed – not only cities, but also states, or even countries. For them, the question “Where are you from?” is not easily answered.

When I am asked, “Where are you from?” I hesitate before answering. That is for a few reasons. When traveling outside Western New York, if someone asks me that question, I follow my husband’s lead and answer, “Niagara Falls.” He noticed that when strangers in a foreign city hear “Buffalo,” their immediate reaction was to make a joke about the weather, or the Bills. I took advantage of his astute observation.

I’ve found that “Niagara Falls” opens up enthusiastic discussions of amazing waterfalls, with nary a putdown. When I am here in Western New York, and answer, “Lancaster,” I feel like my answer is not 100% correct.

That is because the house in which my sister and I grew up, in a Chicago suburb, will always be our real “home.” Both of us still dream about the place our parents built in 1954, where we lived the first few decades of our lives.

The perfect pink tile bathroom (still the same when our father departed in 2010) remains untouched in my mind. I’m sure the new owner has transformed it – upscale beige, walk-in shower, sleek window treatments. But I’m still rooted there, comforted by keeping that mental picture of “home” forever unchanged. I’ve lived in 18 places in six states but only call two places “home” – that house and “Buffalo” (where I have lived in four places, the current one for almost two decades).

Starting just before the pandemic, and continuing through this year, at least a dozen of my friends and relatives transitioned from homes in which they have lived for decades to new spaces, bringing along only a subset of their possessions. Their new spaces will comingle the new and the cherished. Objects of the past exist in multiple time zones, casting shadows of memory, summoning voices and smiles from other eras (some, before my friends were born). I wonder what (and how long) it will take to make these fresh places home.

I never asked my father, “Where do you think of as home?” I so wonder what his answer would have been – Chicago or his birthplace, Vienna. The few times I asked him about his life in Vienna, he brushed the questions aside. Now, I regret not pushing harder, wishing I hadn’t respected the vault of silence in which he – like so many refugees – placed his past.

Our father and his sister (at ages 19 and 16) left Vienna in 1939, escaping the Nazis after Kristallnacht. Of that unimaginable decision, to be sent away to their maternal uncles in Chicago by his parents (who remained behind), he would never speak. He held out secret hope that his parents had somehow survived the Holocaust. I did not realize how long until, in 1960, my mother suggested getting an unlisted phone number.

His response: “I guess if my parents were going to find me, they would have done so by now.”