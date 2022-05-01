My View: Where has real communication gone?

In 1975, when I started in business, we had three business phone lines that were lit up most of the day. When you had to make an outgoing call, you had to wait for an open line. We always worried that a customer would get a busy signal and call another supplier so we decided it was best to leave at least one line open at all times.

As our business grew, we added lines and quickly got up to seven with additional customers and sales staff. Forty-six years later, we’re now going back to three, as we rarely have two in use at the same time. Phone time has been replaced with texting and emailing. Back in 1975 we actually talked to our customers live! What a novel idea to actually hear someone’s voice and have a discussion instead of banging out a note on your computer keyboard.

I admit that I’m not on social media like Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat, but I can see some benefits of communicating with family and friends across the country, sharing pictures of special events when it’s not possible to be in person. But with two grandchildren, I worry what problems the internet can get young people into these days.

Business email is effective when you need to communicate follow-up ideas to everyone in the company. Even a Zoom or Webex call works, especially when you’re able to see the person’s face and expressions, which always helps in understanding things better.

However, working from home with no personal interaction with other employees in an office setting makes me think we’re missing out on some special time together.

When a longtime salesman called my cellphone the other day, he said, “Thanks for picking up."

I said, “What do you mean?”

“Bob, not many people pick up their phone these days. They just don’t want to talk live and let it go into their voicemail. Less than 50% even listen to their voicemail. When I try to leave a message, an automated voice usually comes on and says, this voicemail is full and can’t accept any other messages, please try again later. I have to keep calling until they eventually pick up. When I’m lucky enough to get them live, they say … Just send me a text or email me because I don’t have time to talk.”

I always joke with my son and say that things will change back, but he just chuckles at me and says, Dad, that’s the way young people communicate today. I understand, but are they missing something?

When the kids were out of school in 2020 due to Covid, do you really think that interpersonal relationships weren’t important for their health and well-being? Ask any teacher who wasn’t face to face with his or her students how effective teaching was and the difference in their overall attitudes. I know a teacher with a class of 20 who some days had only four or five who attended her Zoom class.

Yes, the internet is here to stay and who knows what new things are just around the corner? However, let’s not lose our face-to-face or phone-to-phone interactions and conversations.

I know there are a lot of junk phone calls that come in each and every day, but when you see a number you recognize, answer it and talk to the caller.

Instead of texting or emailing, call someone live today. They’ll probably love hearing from you! One call is better than five or six emails back and forth … in my opinion.