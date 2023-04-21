In the spring of 1983, I graduated from Buffalo State College – a newly minted graphic designer with a burning desire to work. I knew I could not stay in Buffalo. There were no jobs, and, also, my then-husband was going to seminary near Boston. I hoped to support us there with a position in my field, while he pursued his M.Div., along with a fellowship he’d landed. And that’s the way it worked – at first.

While I looked for a job in the city, I lived with my brother and sister-in-law, who lived 30 minutes west of Boston in Westboro. My husband stayed in Buffalo and packed.

Every weekday, I took the T into the city. Armed with a marked-up copy of New England Ad Week, and a 24"x18" black portfolio, I camped out in the lobby of a church in Copley Square to use their pay phone. Quarter-by-quarter, I dialed ad agencies listed in the Help Wanted section.

“I’m calling about the graphic design position. May I speak to your art director?”

It took two months of calling and pavement pounding, but I landed a good job – 13k with benefits. Allied Advertising wasn’t glamorous, but close. Located in the theater district near Boston Common, we created recruitment ads for the agency’s roster of industrial clients.

My husband soon joined me, and we found an apartment on the North Shore. It was a start. I was on track to hit my dreams of being a big city art director. Or, so I thought, until I fainted on the T ride into work one day, two months into my big job. At first I thought cancer, but the test thought otherwise. I was expecting. This was not the plan at all. I saw my professional dreams incinerating, ashes drifting to the ground.

I worked up to my due date, then gave birth to beautiful Louise on June 16th 1984. I planned to take three months leave, then return to work. My husband’s fellowship was only for the school year, but he was painting houses that summer to support us, until he was laid off. In short order we had no money.

I was 23 years old, he, 27, both shell-shocked from the move so far from home, the unplanned pregnancy and, now, unemployment. I had underestimated how supported we’d been by our families and church back home, but now, neither of us had the heart or moxie to reach out and ask for help. We were paralyzed.

I was breastfeeding, and constantly hungry. One memorable day, I opened our refrigerator, and it was nearly empty. How on earth did two college graduates from good homes end up like this? I was ashamed. But, I was a mom now, and could not let us starve.

I got in the car, and by that afternoon, had WIC coupons and, later, food stamps. I was floored by the kindness with which the social workers treated me, and how easily I got help. I stocked our fridge with more food than we’d ever had during our three years of marriage.

By the fall I’d found another job. My husband had his fellowship back, and we were off the dole. But I never forgot those days, or the gratitude I felt for those social workers and the state’s generosity – until one day, for a few moments I am not proud of.

I was volunteering at the Lincoln Memorial Church food pantry on the East Side of Buffalo. We were distributing 400 bags of canned goods, rice and vegetables to a food-insecure community, mostly elderly. Folks drove up to the church’s side door, honked their horns, told us how many bags they needed, and got loaded up – all without any identification or qualifications.

I was amazed how smoothly it ran, and was happily helping out. Then, a newer SUV with an older couple drove up, and requested nine bags of food. An ugly thought rose like a worm poking out of a rotten apple. “Wow. That’s a nice car those people have.” And, “Why do they need all that food? I hope they’re not re-selling it.” As if there was a hot market for onions, peppers and kale on the East Side of Buffalo. (I later learned that some of the folks with “nice” cars, and receiving a lot of bags, were distributing that food to shut-ins.)

It occurred to me that back in the summer of ’84, as a college graduate with a marketable skill, and a husband attending a fancy seminary, we might not have looked needy either.

I flashed back to standing in front of that empty fridge, hungry, with a newborn and a dispirited husband – both of us too inexperienced to handle the load of parenthood, work and academia. I remembered how desperate we were, how no one shamed or looked down on us, and the kindness we were shown.

I looked differently at the rest of our customers at the food pantry. I saw courage. I saw resourcefulness. Folks accepted bags of raw ingredients they would have to assemble and cook for their families, and maybe even their neighbors. And I saw love – back and forth – between those giving out the food, and the beautiful people who received it with thanks. Always with thanks.

As I write this, I’m grateful for my once-empty stomach, and temporary brush with poverty, which left a raw patch that has never fully healed. It humanized me in a way that privilege never could, and rescued me from my smug judgment.

No matter how many blessings come my way, I’ve never forgotten the mercy that rained down on me in my own hour of need.