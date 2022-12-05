My View: When you get the question that everyone dreads

“So, what’s next?”

I have a like/dislike relationship with this question. On one hand, I’ve asked this question thousands of times to many people. On the other hand, this question is not as innocent as it initially appears. It may appear to be straightforward on its surface and considered to be a pleasant, “simple” question, but it is often ripe with endless possible answers, especially when posed to a person who has achieved a milestone.

In the past when I’ve asked it, I relished in learning what others’ plans were and I celebrated those endeavors for and with them – with unbridled enthusiasm.

On the other hand, I’ve come to recognize that this question of “what’s next?” imposes unwelcome pressure and anxiety. Sometimes, there is no plan for a next step and what I have learned is the following: It is OK to not know what is next for you.

When others have asked me this query and surprisingly, I’m often frozen – deer in the headlights – and that’s even when I do have a plan, a goal, a next step. I wonder how many of us share the discomfort and pressure about always needing to have – at the ready when asked – a strategy for next steps in our lives and/or what we have planned to achieve those goals?

Is this a socialized construct of Americans? And if so, what drives it? Is it our insatiable thirst for success? A testament to the American dream we use to justify and prove ourselves worthy? How about when people say they are “moving forward” – an ambiguous and amorphous catchall – in answer to the question? Is that just a cover-up for when we don’t know what lies ahead?

I have learned that the refrain “moving forward” is often used when folks don’t have an answer and it is a way to mask the shame that is felt for not being able to provide one. Shame is a powerful feeling that can compel someone to provide an ambiguous answer because they are too afraid to admit the truth. This saddens me because we shouldn’t feel shame or be shamed when we don’t know the next step, plan or goal.

As Americans, we have been socialized to be thinking ahead toward the next step or goal – always moving forward. This expectation and strict adherence to this mindset to know what is next – whether a project, family or profession – can often lead to frustration, depression and disappointment when the plan either isn’t recognized yet or doesn’t come to fruition.

Furthermore, if we are always planning for the next thing, job, project or milestone, how can we learn to live in the present? For those who don’t know “what’s next,” I want you to know that it is perfectly fine to know that this offers an opportunity to enjoy the present as much as you are able.

There is no shame in not knowing what the future holds – sometimes the “next thing” for you can be surprisingly amazing and completely unplanned. Therefore, if you feel compelled to respond with “moving forward” out of shame, fear or discomfort, consider this: The thing about clocks and time is that time is always moving forward.

Clocks move forward; people just move. It is OK to be standing still and still move by being present in the present.

Make the most out of it and carpe diem!