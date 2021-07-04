My View: When writing humor requires a flak jacket

Several years ago, I wrote a My View about my experience going to estate sales. I sometimes found it sad seeing the sum total of a person’s life laid out on tables with little price stickers on them.
I often saw evidence of a life in decline – the walkers and canes. The kitchen and living room decor looked like the set of “Leave it to Beaver.” I thought my observations were poignant.
A few days later, I stopped at a sale being run by the person who has been in the business longer than anyone in Western New York. I am sure you’ve seen the yellow Sandra Ziemer signs in your travels. They call her the Queen of Estate Sales, and she wasn’t happy with me.
She told me my essay was mean and said I should have talked about how she and her counterparts are a help to families, and said those families appreciated that their loved one’s memories and treasures could be shared with others.
I apologized and assured her that I never intended to be mean; I was going for poignant. It took awhile, but over the years we’ve sort of become friends, and I don’t think she still considers me an ogre. Plus, I have purchased a lot of strangers’ memories and treasures; they are mostly in my garage.
Then there was the time I wrote about my good friend Mohamed Mohamed, who is currently the president of Somalia. I related how I helped him write his speeches when he was appointed prime minister and I edited his platform when he ran for the presidency. Several online comments expressed doubt about my veracity and one fellow said my story “didn’t ring true.”
I thought the idea of an Irish Catholic kid who went to Bishop Timon being friends with a Muslim from the Horn of Africa would make for interesting reading; apparently not.
The News recently ran a little rant I submitted about the global catastrophe that never was: Y2K. My point was simply that it was OK to question so called “experts” and that a measure of skepticism was healthy. I never denied climate change, claimed Elvis was still alive or testified that the moon landing was a hoax. But some people took it the wrong way. One comment called it “really dumb.” Another penned a letter to the editor calling me “a Republican.”
For the record, I have never been affiliated with any political party. When I met Rep. Jack Quinn, I told him he was the first Republican I had ever known. He told me his mother says the same thing. (No, I didn’t make that up.)
But by far the worst mess I ever fell into was when I made a few jokes about the Mercy nuns who taught me for eight years of grammar school. I admit I compared one of the good sisters to Darth Vader, and I did relate stories about having the tar beat out of me by a mean little sister with a wooden pointer.
Readers were appalled. How could I demean these sainted women who dedicated their lives to educating losers like me?
After all the negative comments and letters came in, a local priest came up to me after Mass. He said Bishop Richard Malone wanted to thank me for taking some of the heat off him. You are welcome, your eminence.