Sometimes in life, we get caught up in our day-to-day routines without reflecting on our purpose.

Not to sound philosophically profound, I simply mean, what gives us the drive to get up every day and continue working toward a self-fulfilling goal? Especially when it comes to being a law student, where it is the case (pun intended) that preparing for cold calls and outlining takes up most of our time.

But sometimes, when I allow myself to take a break and appreciate that I am where I am, I reflect on the exact moment in my life when I knew what I wanted to do and exactly how I would achieve it.

It was the middle of October 2016, the time of year when the leaves changing made it worthwhile to live in Western New York, but just before our country became even more divided. I grew up in Le Roy, a small rural community that looked and felt like you were living in Mayberry from the “Andy Griffith Show.”

One of our high school teachers lived in Attica and arranged for the seniors to visit and meet with prisoners. Attica Correctional Facility has a Youth Assistance Program where inmates trying to better themselves behind bars could talk to students about their life, their obvious regret and how to stay on the right path.

Before going to Attica, I thought of this field trip like any other – as an excuse to skip classes for the day. I didn’t realize that it would become one of the most pivotal moments in my life.

I should note that before our visit, our teachers did not educate us about the prison riot that occurred in the early 1970s. During our trip, we assumed that the prison was dilapidated simply because of old age. But looking back, I can’t help but wonder if some of the damage we saw was caused by the horrors from decades before.

Speaking with the prisoners was eye-opening. It was easy to tell that they were genuinely remorseful and weren’t claiming to be innocent. But the more they talked about their life stories, the more I realized that their problems came from more than individual mistakes: They came from a systemic lack of opportunities.

One of the many drawbacks of our criminal justice system is the stigma against people with criminal records. If we better understood the social inequities that funnel so many people into jails and prisons, we would have a different approach to treating others.

It also upsets me that there isn’t more of an uproar over the fact that the conditions in our correctional facilities violate human rights. From the excessive use of solitary confinement to the miserably inadequate provisions for health and mental health, we are robbing people of their humanity and making it much harder for them, once they get out, to succeed in rejoining society.

The current penal system can be traced back to the language of the 13th Amendment that states: “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime. …” In the recent 2022 midterm elections, four out of five state ballots voted to abolish “slavery language” that referred to forced prisoner labor in their state constitutions.

If only more people knew that it costs more financially and morally to keep someone incarcerated than it would to rehabilitate them, then maybe our country would have more of a communal than individualistic spirit.

That field trip seven years ago made me realize that I wanted to become a lawyer because if it is law and policy that causes a problem, then law and policy can fix it, too.