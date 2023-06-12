When I think of a library, I think of my father. We lived a short walk from the Broadway-Fillmore shopping district where you could buy most anything you needed in your daily life. There had been branches of major retail stores there, including Sears and Neisners. The Broadway market dominated the area. There was even a Chevrolet Dealer. Just south of there was a police station and the branch library.

Importantly, we also lived within walking distance of the Ives Branch library on Fillmore Avenue south of Broadway. Regularly, as prescribed by due dates, my Dad and my brother Johnny and I would walk to the library after dinner, from our second-floor cold-water flat on Townsend Street. Going to the library was a big event in our narrow juvenile lives. Johnny and I always liked reading books. The library building is still there, originally constructed as a bank. The big vault housed part of the book collection. You could actually walk in there by yourself. As a kid, I guessed they must have been the most valuable books. Maybe they locked it at closing time.

As we entered the library, my Dad would remove his hat and we followed his example. It was like entering church. He would turn in the books he had read before seeking new ones. On time, of course, as overtime fines were unthinkable! He would then take a seat at one of the big tables and read a portion of one of his chosen books. My father’s directions to me came in a whisper. It was very quiet. An occasional bus passed the front windows. It was a magical place at night much like being in church after dark. An island of peace in a world understood only by my Dad and other grown-ups.

Meanwhile, the children’s section was on the second floor and was closed at night. The librarian took us up the long flight of stairs. She turned on the lights so we would browse around. As fate had it, I quickly found the aviation books. I was issued my own library card and withdrew “Eight Hours to Solo.”

When we checked out books we took them to a big wooden desk where a man would open the book, take out the card from a pocket and put it into a machine that stamped the due date on it. Then he would put the card back in the pocket and do the next book. Johnny liked the “ka-chunk” sound the machine made. On other visits to the library, he liked to hang around that desk so he could listen to the machine go “ka-chunk.”

We walked home in the dark and began to read our borrowed treasures. My Dad liked cowboy stories, histories and historic novels. My first library book simply explained how to get a pilot’s license and discussed the controls of a Piper Cub. I figured that if you can become well-versed in a subject area, you will slowly become more self-confident. Those around you may respect your expertise. The word “nerd” had not been coined yet.

Libraries make it possible for people to grow. This one helped get Johnny and I started on lives of teaching and public service.