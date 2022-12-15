My View: When there wasn't as much for Christmas, everything meant more

I struggle with Christmas now. It doesn’t bring the joy and mystery I felt when I was small.

So much has changed. What I once experienced with wide-eyed excitement and wonder, now seems crass and overtly commercial.

The music is different. Even songs from the past have lost some of the soft, gentle humility they once had.

It might be argued that it is not the music, but me that has changed. Perhaps that is true, but all too often it seems more about heavy percussion and clever singing.

The gentle strains of songs like “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem” bring joy to my heart. I find my greatest joy in their simple humility.

My earliest memory of Christmas was in an old ramshackle house on a dirt road where five of my seven siblings were born. There was no doctor or midwife – all of us were born into our father's arms.

I think of it as a metaphor for being received someday by our heavenly father.

We lived there for nearly a year before our home had electricity and we never had an indoor bathroom. Bathing was done in steel laundry tubs, my two brothers and I taking turns in the same water carried from a hand-pumped well.

I never felt deprived, but looking back, my heart aches for the struggles my father and beautiful mother went through those many years.

Each Christmas Eve, our father surreptitiously slipped into the woods where he searched for the best hemlock tree he could find. Hemlock is probably one step below a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Taking it into the old granary, he drilled holes in the trunk and inserted extra branches to fill the wide gaps. With a little luck, the tree would last until New Year’s Day before most of the needles fell off.

After we kids went to bed, Mom and Dad put up the tree, hanging the heirloom ornaments and stringing the large, old-fashioned colored lights. They even splurged one year and bought a string of bubble lights. These lights were revolutionary for their time and very popular throughout the U.S. in the 1940s.

The tree was always covered with glistening tinsel and it was the most beautiful thing we had ever seen.

Each of us kids got one major toy – not major by today’s standards, but to us they were wonderful. I remember one year I got an erector set and my two brothers got a chemistry set and a wind-up train. I remember my older sister getting a much treasured radio.

Each of us also got four or five small gifts, which could be sparklers, spinning tops or other such items, These gifts had a life expectancy about equal to the Christmas tree.

Now that I’m in my 80s, Christmas shopping has become difficult. It seems that there’s nothing to be bought that isn’t already owned by adults and kids alike.

Gifts, unfortunately, become token gifts, which may be returned or put on a shelf – possibly for re-gifting.

I am reminded of an old poem:

It’s not the gift, it’s not the price,

The sentiment is what is nice.

So, looking at this thing you bought,

I thank you for the lovely thought.