My View: When the school bully caught Christmas spirit

Jesse was the meanest kid in the school. He wore a black leather jacket. He spoke in short sentences. He scowled if you wished him good morning. We were all afraid of him. We all avoided him, as best we could.
But a kid has got to eat. School lunches in my junior high school cost 32 cents or 33 cents. For 32 cents you got fish sticks with white milk and for 33 cents you got chocolate milk.
I was a chocolate milk kind of kid. I was thankful that my parents could afford that extra penny.
Lunch time should be a fun time for junior high schoolers. Learning math and science and social studies was hard work. Talking in class in front of your friends was scary. And asking a girl to the school dance was downright frightening. Lunch and gym were our only escapes, or so they should have been.
Every day, for three long years, we walked slowly through the cafeteria line. We grabbed our tray and utensils. Mrs. Fabiano served us pizza on Wednesdays and broccoli on Thursdays that would never find its way to our stomachs.
There he was, at the end of the line, standing ominously next to the cashier. Our parents never gave us 32 cents or 33 cents, exactly. They always gave us a quarter and a dime. Lucky kids got an extra dime for ice cream. We gave our 35 cents to the lunch lady and she tossed our change onto our tray. She threw three pennies next to our white milk carton or two cents next to our chocolate milk carton.
Jesse asked each of us the same question.
"Simpson – you got two cents?" he asked, as we both stared at the two pennies on my tray.
Most kids gave Jesse their change. Not me.
"Yes, Jesse, I have two cents, and you can't have them!" I said this as I held my fork like a farmer's pitchfork over my pennies and pointed at his belly. My football teammates were bigger than Jesse and he knew it.
There were 600 kids in my school. I calculated that Jesse cleared $6,480 by the time he graduated to senior high. Jesse was rich.
We didn't like Jesse very much. He was a bully, plain and simple.
And then it happened …
It was a few days before Christmas during my ninth grade year. I was shopping at the mall with my parents for some last-minute gifts. The Salvation Army colonel was ringing his bell next to his kettle as we left the mall. That's when it happened.
A tall, tough-looking kid from the wrong side of the tracks walked up, unfurled his hand, and dropped 10 $100 bills in the kettle. He didn't think I saw him, but I did. He didn't think I recognized him, but I did. I caught him by surprise. He worried that I would ruin his image. I just smiled and said, "Merry Christmas, Jesse!"
"Merry Christmas, Bob!"
The first day after the Christmas break I meandered through the lunch line. For the first time in my junior high school life, I grabbed a carton of white milk. The lunch lady threw three pennies toward my tray, but I caught them in mid-air.
"Simpson – got three cents?"
"Sure Jesse, here you go!"
He smiled. Me too.
Yeah, Jesse was bad, but he wasn't all bad.