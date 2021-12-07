My View: When the school bully caught Christmas spirit

Jesse was the meanest kid in the school. He wore a black leather jacket. He spoke in short sentences. He scowled if you wished him good morning. We were all afraid of him. We all avoided him, as best we could.

But a kid has got to eat. School lunches in my junior high school cost 32 cents or 33 cents. For 32 cents you got fish sticks with white milk and for 33 cents you got chocolate milk.

I was a chocolate milk kind of kid. I was thankful that my parents could afford that extra penny.

Lunch time should be a fun time for junior high schoolers. Learning math and science and social studies was hard work. Talking in class in front of your friends was scary. And asking a girl to the school dance was downright frightening. Lunch and gym were our only escapes, or so they should have been.

Every day, for three long years, we walked slowly through the cafeteria line. We grabbed our tray and utensils. Mrs. Fabiano served us pizza on Wednesdays and broccoli on Thursdays that would never find its way to our stomachs.