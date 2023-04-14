I am a ship without a rudder, a boat without a sail. I am a widow and to say it out loud makes me shudder. In my wildest dreams I didn’t know it could hurt so much.

You live through the patterns of life. Babies are born that change your life forever. Illnesses and deaths occur, and there are times where you join to celebrate or mourn with others. Then it is your turn and the passing of your spouse, the one death you dreaded the most, happens, and it is too soon.

As a child, I worried what would I ever do if Mom or Dad died, but in their turn they did. And his funeral – how could I go through that? But I did and I learned that the best part was meeting friends, co-workers, neighbors and other people who were touched by your loved one, whom you were honoring in the traditional way. To hear of how he always included the neighbors’ driveway when he had the snowblower out, and did the sidewalk all the way to the corner so that the schoolchildren from the neighborhood would have a safer spot in which to stand as they waited for the bus.

You already knew how smart he was and that he was really good at what he did, that he was respected by colleagues and clients as one of the best in his field. But it’s different when you’re hearing these things from others about your husband, your friend, your children's father – who was vulnerable, funny, kind and quirky in his own special way.

We have bookshelves of his books, many half-finished with odd markers in them: a stub from Shea's, a calling card, a torn corner from The News. When his health and sight were failing him and he needed to move to assisted care, my daughter and I were packing him up and she said “Dad, you’ll need something to read, or to be read to you, what shall we bring?” He answered, “A dictionary,” and we both laughed, but he meant it. He loved words and read the dictionary as others would read a book.

In retirement, he was reading the Encyclopedia Britannica that we had given to each other as a wedding gift. He got to the letter P until macular degeneration took away his sight. We tucked a “Dictionary of Difficult Words” in his casket. He would have liked that, now that he can read again without a magnifier.

Auggie, his 17-month-old great grandson, tucked a whistle in, too, so we could come quickly when he needed our help. Auggie would sit on his lap and pull at his white beard until they both laughed, and they laughed a lot. He said this child was a special gift for him for having lived a very long life. He was 92.

He was unique, a shy, or perhaps reserved, lawyer, who never needed to impress you, but when he spoke, you listened and were in awe. He chose his words carefully, said exactly what was right for the moment and left you wanting to hear more. He was well-read and could recite sports statistics as accurately and easily as he recited poetry, using his encyclopedic memory. He was like a smartphone before there were smartphones.

He was a man of his time; a man of honor, respect and dignity who proudly loved his family and his country; a man of deep faith and humility; a man who never let you down.

The mold is broken and so are we, but oh we were blessed with the best. He will be missed.