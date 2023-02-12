It seemed like a good idea at the time, signing up for a new bell-ringing group at my church. The church already had youth bell ringers and I had enjoyed hearing them play during church services. They were very good and made it look easy – like child’s play. In the bulletin, there was an announcement that a new adult group was being formed and that reading music was not a prerequisite for joining.

I love music but had never performed as a member of a musical group. I love our church’s choir, but have shown ample evidence throughout my life that I am not a singer. Yet bell ringing seemed like something within reach. When I sent an email to sign up, I said that I could not carry a tune, but thought that I might be able to carry a bell. Was I ever naïve.

At the first meeting of the new group, I realized that I would be holding a bell in each hand and each bell had a different sound. I struggled to hold the bells in the right position for ringing. When we practiced with a sheet of music, I could not figure out when I should be playing my bells.

The music director was supremely well-organized, encouraging and patient, and I already felt like asking for a private remedial session. Sort of like staying after school but this would be staying after church.

I regretted having signed up. But I was determined to stay the course. I told myself that it would be a good experience for me to do something I am not good at. There are things I am good at, and of course I like to do those things because they make me feel good about myself. I avoid things I am not good at – which includes most sports and difficult crossword puzzles. Now I was doing something that made me feel very insecure. Good, I said to myself, maybe this will give you empathy for others who don’t feel confident about something they are trying to learn.

We were given two sheets of music for practice until we next met. I found the sheets of music totally inscrutable, but ringing the bells without reading music felt like trying to read a book without knowing the alphabet. I felt lost, and envisioned having a panic attack the day of our first performance in church.

So, I reached out to a friend who plays classical guitar for guidance in how to read the sheets of music I had been given. She patiently helped me to understand three-quarter time, full notes, half notes, quarter notes, and counting beats. It was a revelation. The letters of the musical alphabet came swimming into view and my confidence got a boost. I was a rank beginner, but at least I had begun.

Still, I felt inadequate and vulnerable; I could fail and let my group down. Then I remembered something author Brené Brown wrote: “Our willingness to own and engage with our own vulnerability determines the depth of our courage.” And I remembered what the Cowardly Lion said in "The Wizard of Oz": “Be a lion, not a mouse.”

Things got better with practice and rehearsal. The performance in church was both scary and exhilarating, and for the first time in my life I got to make music. Despite a couple of wobbles, I did not let my group down. I was the weakest link in the chain but the chain remained unbroken.

The moral of this story? You can teach an old dog new tricks, and the old dog will like it.