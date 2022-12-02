My View: When rooting for the underdog pays off

My late husband, a tennis buff, played for years on college teams and, postgrad, on leagues. His tall thin frame and long arms enabled him to smash some powerful serves.

After retirement, Mike settled into the den where the television was tuned in to the tennis channel. Tournaments in places like Dubai, Barcelona and Stockholm flashed on the screen; he grew to know names and abilities of many players.

My first question to him in the morning was often, “Where in the world are we today?”

The second question of the day? “Who are you rooting for?”

Then, after a pause, his inevitable answer was, “Whoever isn’t supposed to win.”

That was my husband, Mike, always rooting for the underdog. But I didn’t realize how much of his life that covered.

One morning, while reading our local newspaper, I was struck by a column in the food section. “Wow, the food editor really did not like this place,” I shared with Mike. “She’s practically saying, ‘Patrons be warned: restaurant not worthy of your dollars.’

“Who would even go there after reading that?” I asked. That afternoon, Mike asked me if I wanted to go out for dinner, just the two of us. Really? That was a surprise. When we did go out, the children always came along.

“Where are we eating?” I asked.

“It’s a surprise. You’ll see,” he answered.

When we drove onto the Thruway that night, I was intrigued. There were multiple dining spots near our house in the burbs. Why are we driving some distance to try still another one? After some prodding, Mike opened up, “We’re going to that restaurant you read about in the paper this morning.”

“What? The one with the bad review?” I protested. “It will be empty. No one else will drive all the way out there.”

“That’s why we’re going,” he said, with a glance at me and a smile.

The parking lot held two or three cars when we arrived. When we walked into the dining room, our steps echoed in the emptiness. A waiter came toward us with menus. “Where would you like to sit?” he said pleasantly. As I looked around, I almost said, “We certainly have a choice.” But I kept my words to myself. It certainly wasn’t his fault if the evening turned out to be a dud.

In the end, I had to eat my unspoken words. We enjoyed a wonderful meal and great service. It felt like a real date. The privacy was welcome and, as a matter of fact, romantic. Just us, soft music and good conversation.

During dessert, an older man approached our table, introducing himself as the owner. Not recognizing us as regulars, he asked, “What brings you folks here?”

“The review in the paper,” my husband answered.

His whole countenance changed; his voice rose. “But it was terrible!” he exclaimed. “I didn’t think anyone would come.”

“Well, we didn’t want you to be alone,” Mike replied with a smile. “So we’re here. The food was delicious and the service great.”

The owner took a minute to take that in, then asked if he could sit with us. He began with a long discussion about the challenges of pleasing food critics. Over dessert, we laughed and told him our stories about restaurant mayhem. We made a new friend that night.

That was my Mike, always rooting for the underdog. It’s no wonder I miss him.