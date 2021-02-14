My View: When radio DJs spun those platters

Like most during the Great Pandemic Pause, I have been rummaging through long unexplored domestic storage to sort out and generally simplify the accumulated stuff in our home. To my joy, one such foray unearthed my decades-old record collection, or what’s left of it after yours truly foolishly sold the lion’s share years ago for a song (pun intended).

My elderly stereo system’s turntable lost its “spinnability,” but was replaced by a generous cousin who sent me an unused one of hers. Upon its arrival I hooked it up and gently placed one of my precious 60-plus-year-old 45-rpm records on the spindle. (For those of you born after 1970, 45s are the small pancake-sized records with the big hole in the middle.)

Since then, I’ve had a marvelous time listening to my “discs” and mentally taking that long and winding road back to the mid-20th century, sound bathing in good old rock ‘n’ roll. It’s funny how music can instantly pull us up by our roots and replant us in the garden of our adolescence, instantly evoking its innocence and angst.