Years ago, I read “Nuts! Southwest Airlines’ Crazy Recipe for Business and Personal Success,” an enjoyable read about the origins of Southwest Airlines (SWA.) “Nuts!” was an inspiring tale of American entrepreneurship at its best, a story of how a highly profitable and innovative business was created while putting people first and having fun in the process.

At the time of the book’s release in 1996, SWA still retained many of its original employees, key founder Herb Kelleher was still at the helm – and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport still had the nation’s second-highest airfares.

However, SWA would soon play a significant role in reversing that trend. As early as 2001, an article in The Buffalo News noted, “...today (the Buffalo airport) is the hub for a huge travel market stretching deep into upstate New York and Southern Ontario... Why? Because Buffalo Niagara International Airport is now among the cheapest places to fly into and out of in the country... Thanks to fares driven down by powerhouse budget carriers such as Southwest Airlines ... leisure and business travelers from a 100-radius are coming here to fly.”

So, as 2022 came to a close, it was disheartening for me to see SWA’s meltdown with massive cancellations, causing widespread distress for its customers and employees alike. That scenario was the antithesis of the SWA portrayed in “Nuts!” It was also sad to see a business that had contributed much to Buffalo’s resurgence in the 21st century experience such a humiliating failure.

But there was another reason that scenario was disheartening for me; a more personal reason. It was that phone call I got in November of 2000 from Camille Keith, then Senior VP of Special Marketing for SWA. Camille Keith, an original employee of SWA and the first woman officer of a major domestic airline, had been the keynote speaker at the Governor’s Conference held in Buffalo the previous month.

After reading about her attendance at that event, I decided it was time to explore the possibility of working at SWA. I mailed a résumé to SWA but also felt drawn to send a letter directed to her as well.

My letter was a heartfelt account of what I liked about SWA and why I wanted to work there. All I realistically expected in return was a standard thank-you-for-your interest response, and possible referral to someone in HR. Instead, I got a phone call from Camille Keith herself. She told me she had read my letter at a meeting, and discussed the possibility of a job in general terms.

Eventually, I decided I did not want to relocate to Dallas. So, alas, a job at SWA was not to be. But I never forgot that call I got from a VP at SWA. Thinking of that call still makes me smile.

Both Camille Keith and Herb Kelleher eventually retired, with the former passing away in 2020, and the latter the year before. As recent events have shown, their legacy of an extraordinary airlines appears to have died too, through a slow death under the leadership of CEO successor Gary Kelly. He tossed the “crazy recipe” from "Nuts!" and replaced it with one focused on shareholder returns and less on employees and customers.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope. Current SWA CEO Bob Jordan shows signs of returning to that “crazy recipe” which made SWA such an extraordinary airlines. Here’s to Bob Jordan succeeding, and in the spirit of Camille Keith, may SWA be Nuts! once more.