My View: When principal foiled a middle-school caper

As her backups nodded with approval, I suspiciously asked what the favor was. “Call my mom and tell her that someone stole my glasses. Tell her that you and a teacher got them back but that they’re broken.”

It took a few seconds for it to sink in. My next question was obvious. “Did someone steal your glasses and break them?”

Mia rolled her eyes as only a middle school student can.

“No, that’s why it’s a favor. I dropped my new glasses when I was at my locker after second period and my mom is going to be really upset with me. But if you call her and tell her the glasses were stolen and then somehow broken but you got them back, she’ll be happy I have them again and I won’t get grounded.”

With that request, she let out a deep breath, content that she had made an excellent case for herself. Her buddies seemed extremely proud of her for being so persuasive.