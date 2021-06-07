My View: When our 'waitress' wowed her second-grade class

One by one, the students in Miss Balistreri’s second-grade class walked to the front of the classroom, reached their tiny hands into a basket held high by their teacher and pulled out a piece of paper.
They had picked “teacher,” “doctor,” “journalist” and “auto mechanic.” They picked “firefighter” and “police officer.” Our 7-year-old daughter glanced down at her paper. She had picked “waitress.”
They didn’t know it, but they were participating in a long tradition of Nardin Academy second-graders. It was a rite of passage. It was a peek into their futures. It was a chance to show them that they could all be whatever they wanted to be.
They had one week to prepare their presentations. They could ask questions of their parents and siblings. But the report they wrote had to be all their own.
This was the one day when parents would be allowed into the classroom to watch the presentations. And we could bring camcorders.
Our daughter peppered us with questions at home. She acted out her part at family dinners, writing down every customer order and handing them to her mom. She filled our water glasses and asked how everything was tasting. She even told us to take our time in paying the bill. I always gave her a $2 tip.
Such is the great joy of being a kid and even greater joy of being a parent.
Her report was six pages long. Her capital letters were one-inch high, and her lower case letters half that. She spent hours making it perfect.
One by one, each student sat next to their teacher facing their classmates and parents. She introduced each student by name and announced the profession we were about to learn about. One by one, a parent would take a few steps forward to get a better view and press “record” on a camcorder.
One student dressed in blue hospital scrubs with a stethoscope around his neck told us what it was like to be a doctor. One student wore a tool belt around her waist and explained how a carpenter built houses. The parents were all beaming with pride.
“Waitress” by Adelina, age 7.
“A waitress serves food and drink in a restaurant. Some of a waitress’s duties are taking reservations, preparing tables, taking customers to their tables, handing out menus, answering questions, describing specials not on the menu, taking orders, serving food and drinks, and clearing the tables. A waitress prepares the bill and collects the money. A waitress must be friendly, helpful and polite and remain calm under pressure. Waitresses learn their skills on the job.
“A waitress would read specials like this to the customers:
“Tonight’s specials include Sea Scallops with Smoked Salmon Pasta, Basil Cream and Caper Relish; House Smoked Duck in Baby Pumpkin with Cranberry Glaze; Grilled Steak with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes; and Sweet Rice Pudding with Cherries and Apricots in Puff Pastry.
“May I take your order?”
As she spoke her last few words, a collective “aww” filled the classroom. There were a lot of “awws” that day.
The years go by quickly, too quickly for parents. Our daughter never worked as a waitress. But she always treats them well. She always leaves them a nice tip. She knows how hard they work. I wonder if she knows that whenever her mom and I watch her order in a restaurant, that we sometimes drift off to that morning of long ago in her second-grade classroom. We smile. We were so proud of her then and even prouder now.
Robert Simpson is an attorney from Williamsville.