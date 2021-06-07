My View: When our 'waitress' wowed her second-grade class

One by one, the students in Miss Balistreri’s second-grade class walked to the front of the classroom, reached their tiny hands into a basket held high by their teacher and pulled out a piece of paper.

They had picked “teacher,” “doctor,” “journalist” and “auto mechanic.” They picked “firefighter” and “police officer.” Our 7-year-old daughter glanced down at her paper. She had picked “waitress.”

They didn’t know it, but they were participating in a long tradition of Nardin Academy second-graders. It was a rite of passage. It was a peek into their futures. It was a chance to show them that they could all be whatever they wanted to be.

They had one week to prepare their presentations. They could ask questions of their parents and siblings. But the report they wrote had to be all their own.

This was the one day when parents would be allowed into the classroom to watch the presentations. And we could bring camcorders.

Our daughter peppered us with questions at home. She acted out her part at family dinners, writing down every customer order and handing them to her mom. She filled our water glasses and asked how everything was tasting. She even told us to take our time in paying the bill. I always gave her a $2 tip.