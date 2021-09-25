My View: When only stories remain from a life’s accumulations

“This silk scarf, with a village scene woven entirely across it, was given to us when we were the first visitors to Buffalo’s sister city Kanazawa.”

I know all the stories. I listen and it breaks my heart that the things and their stories are so precious to us but to no one else. I’m not sure Lyn knows that, so I try to listen as my thoughts go elsewhere.

In our basement, on my crowded tool bench, is a piece of wrought iron, pounded flat, curved, in half with the two pointed ends sharply curving upward. Three bolts each 5 inches long protrude through the piece. My dad and I found it when he was very old, and he and I made a trip to visit my Aunt Rita in their hometown of Carthage.

He took me to the site of the Maxwell farm where they had lived, just one year. Grandpa was a lumber jobber. He and his two brothers brought their families along into the Adirondack woods, where they lived in rough camps till Dad was about 11. Grandpa always dreamed of living the life of a farmer. They came out of the woods with enough money to make a down payment on this beautiful farm with its view across the Black River. They lived their dream but could not wring the mortgage payments out of that rocky earth. The bank took it back.