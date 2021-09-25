My View: When only stories remain from a life’s accumulations

My friend Mark once said to me, “I know you. You won’t leave that old house of yours till they drag you out, feet first, with your head bumping down the stairs.” He was right; at the time, that was my intent. But, as is his wont, God had other plans.
Those plans included moving us to a smaller place with no attic, garage, spare bedroom or cellar into which we might pack our lifetime hoard, the souvenirs, treasures and relics of well-spent years raising children, burying parents, touring the world, skiing, swimming, sailing, hiking, working, playing and serving in the U.S. Air Force, with our family of five for four years in Japan (you should see the wood-block prints, wooden chests, scrolls, screens, even a hibachi and a stone lantern, we brought back). To do this massive stash justice we should have a museum.
Instead, we are toying with the idea of a Potlach, like when a prosperous Kwakiutl Indian gave an opulent feast at which all his possessions were given away. But what sane person would come to our Potlach if they had a hint of what gifts they might expect or of what fascination we hosts might expect of them for the gifts bestowed.
Lyn and I have sorted through our Japanese 6-foot-wide 4-foot-high teak chest with its top carved into delicate Oriental upward curves. She delicately unfolds the silks and linens it contains and marshals the bronze Hara dancers on its shelve. Each item has its story. She must tell it.
“This silk scarf, with a village scene woven entirely across it, was given to us when we were the first visitors to Buffalo’s sister city Kanazawa.”
I know all the stories. I listen and it breaks my heart that the things and their stories are so precious to us but to no one else. I’m not sure Lyn knows that, so I try to listen as my thoughts go elsewhere.
In our basement, on my crowded tool bench, is a piece of wrought iron, pounded flat, curved, in half with the two pointed ends sharply curving upward. Three bolts each 5 inches long protrude through the piece. My dad and I found it when he was very old, and he and I made a trip to visit my Aunt Rita in their hometown of Carthage.
He took me to the site of the Maxwell farm where they had lived, just one year. Grandpa was a lumber jobber. He and his two brothers brought their families along into the Adirondack woods, where they lived in rough camps till Dad was about 11. Grandpa always dreamed of living the life of a farmer. They came out of the woods with enough money to make a down payment on this beautiful farm with its view across the Black River. They lived their dream but could not wring the mortgage payments out of that rocky earth. The bank took it back.
We found the stone wall of the stable and in it this old piece of wrought iron, a fixture from a handmade wagon. Dad gave it a name that I can’t recall.
My thoughts come back to Lyn as she goes on with her stories. Who will want all those hand-embroidered napkins and tablecloths? Who will cherish my old hunk of rusty metal or its story? And it makes me so sad.
I wish Dad was around to tell me the story again, how he used to ride their old horse, Ned, to school and have lunch with him in the barn.
Dr. Larry Beahan, of Amherst, is feeling downsizer's remorse.