My View: When mother-in-law jokes simply don't apply

It was the longest hour of my life.

We were visiting my husband’s parents in Georgia and I was watching television one evening with my mother-in-law, Louise. Usually after dinner, we read magazines, drank Cokes and talked. One memorable evening, she asked me if I had ever seen the show that was starting. That show happened to be “Sex and the City.” I truthfully told her that I had never seen it and she said, in her soft Southern accent, “Oh, they say some nasty things on here.”

And then we watched the whole episode. She was right. They did talk about some things I didn’t remember hearing before on prime-time television. Things I wish my mother-in-law didn’t know about. We didn’t have time to discuss anything when it ended, though, because it was time to watch QVC. Before I knew what was happening, she picked up the phone, dialed and said “Yes, this is number 123 and I would like two of what is on the screen right now. Thank you.”

My sweet, starched, hair-sprayed wonderful mother-in-law – I can only imagine what she would be sending me from Instagram or Facebook if she was still here.

I used to tease her that she never gave me any material for mother-in-law jokes. She was the nicest person in the world, who worked full time as a teacher, kept a beautiful home, ironed everything and made at least two full homemade meals every day. I told her that I, too, kept a beautiful home and that even if she surprised me with a call from the airport, I could have my home company-ready by the time she got to the house.

I’ve been thinking of Louise a lot lately, because as she would say, a lot of people “have to get their minds right.” Everything from the news to raunchy commercials make me wish for the good-old '80s when I first met her. If she saw some of the “grooming” commercials that grace prime time now, she would probably be mortified. Or, because she always surprised me, she might just laugh and train her bright blue eyes on me and say “Oh, my land, can you believe it?”

In her later years, she resided in an assisted living facility and sometimes we “watched” television together over the phone. Her favorite thing to watch was baseball, especially the All-Star Game in July, near her birthday. The last year she watched it, she told me she just wished she had a cold Coke. I reminded her that there were mini cans of Coke in her kitchen, so I told her to put the phone down, get a Coke, put some ice in a glass and come back and sit down. I could hear her walk out to the kitchen, open the Coke, clink the ice … and suddenly I could see her. I knew she had on a long-sleeve comfy T-shirt and khakis, her hair done, her nice watch on her little wrist. Because I had spent so many hours chatting and laughing with her, I actually felt her next to me as we watched baseball over the phone.

Why are some memories so strong and others are just recollections? Every so often, when I see QVC go by on the screen, I’m back in the cool kitchen in Savannah, sipping Cokes with Louise, and talking about the grandkids, our mutual dislike for baking and how good the fries are at Burger King. I sit quietly for the rest of the evening, taking mental photographs of her, the rose on the table and the People magazines.

They say that God gave us memory so we could have roses in winter. And get our minds right.