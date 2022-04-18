My View: When King of the Cowboys was served humble pie

Among my heroes when I was a kid was Roy Rogers, the King of the Cowboys, who, along with other Hollywood cowboys, formed a subject for much of my movie-going at the New Angola Theater. I never dreamed I would meet him.

But meet him I did, in a very loose manner of speaking, when I was in my mid-30s, living in northern Virginia.

My wife and I, driving through Fairfax on our way to our rural home farther west, had decided to have a bite to eat at a fast-food restaurant we’d spotted, one that was part of the today-diminished chain of Roy Rogers eateries.

Oddly, a large crowd could be seen gathered outside the restaurant, nearly all staring intently toward it. We parked the car, stepped out and moved quietly to the back edge of the crowd. A woman, fixedly gazing at the restaurant door, stood near us.

“What’s going on?” I asked her.

“They got him,” she said, without moving her eyes from the door.

“They got him?” I responded, eyes widening in astonishment. “Who did they get?”

“They got him,” she repeated, continuing to stare. “They got Roy.”

“They got Roy?” I stammered. “Roy Rogers himself? Roy Rogers is inside one of his own restaurants?”

“Yep, he’s right there, and they got him.”

“Who got him?” I asked, fearing the worst.

“Pie-Kill,” she answered, in reference to an organization famous at the time for hitting people in the face with lemon meringue or banana cream. For hire. “They got him just now.”

Before I could digest this unsettling information, three or four beefy men in matching cowboy outfits burst from the restaurant door, virtually dragging a diminutive man in 10-gallon hat, cowboy shirt and signature Roy Rogers neckerchief.

The big men, I thought, must be the famed Sons of the Pioneers, a group of backup singers often heard in my youth crooning cowboy songs with Roy on the radio or on 78 rpm records. Clearly, they were capable of more than singing.

I also recognized the waif-like man being hauled unceremoniously toward a black limo.

It was Roy, who, as he was being dragged forward, was attempting to remove lemon meringue from his face with a handkerchief.

After hurling their cargo into the limo’s back seat and diving in after him, the Sons slammed their doors and laid a double track of rubber on the parking lot asphalt before powering out onto the highway.

I stood there in a daze. It had been a lot to take in. (My bewilderment was not shared by my wife. She, being Spanish, had never heard of Roy Rogers.)

Our appetites diminished by what we’d witnessed, we returned to our car and headed home without dining. As we departed, I tried to explain to my wife the deep significance of Roy Rogers and other singing cowboys in my life.

But in the middle of this difficult explanation, I spotted a black limo ahead of us, idling at the side of the road. It was clearly overloaded, with a 10-gallon hat bobbing in the rear window. They had surely stopped to consult a road map, and now, their left turn signal flashing, were awaiting a break in the traffic to get back on the road.

I ostentatiously slowed my car and stopped in the middle of the highway, backing up traffic as I did, undoubtedly to the annoyance of some. I grandly beckoned to the driver to pull out in front of me. He did so, squealing his tires and waving a brief thanks.

I was strangely happy, having just done a kindness to the King of the Cowboys himself.