My View: When in decorating panic, always choose white

I’ve occupied the same house for 40 years. My husband Sam and I did modify it several times, adding rooms, replacing water pipes and changing wall coverings. The latter was a favorite of my husband’s, who spent hours looking through samples, holding swatches up to the woodwork, and carefully choosing complementary colors and styles.

I accompanied him exactly once to the paint and paper supply store. While he examined the oversized books with a critical eye, I hyperventilated. The myriad varieties that fascinated him alternately bored and mystified me. I wanted the house to look nice, but I did not want to be responsible to make it so. While he wallpapered, I baked challah. Our roles were fixed and we were both satisfied.

The lone decision-maker now, I have decided to redecorate. The walls look dingy, the curtains show stains from many small greasy hands, the pressboard furniture looks like all faux and no wood.

Hiring painters was easy. A nice man came to the house, looked the job over and provided me with an estimate. What he said next, however, filled me with trepidation.

“You pick out the colors you want,” he directed.