My View: When in decorating panic, always choose white

I’ve occupied the same house for 40 years. My husband Sam and I did modify it several times, adding rooms, replacing water pipes and changing wall coverings. The latter was a favorite of my husband’s, who spent hours looking through samples, holding swatches up to the woodwork, and carefully choosing complementary colors and styles.
I accompanied him exactly once to the paint and paper supply store. While he examined the oversized books with a critical eye, I hyperventilated. The myriad varieties that fascinated him alternately bored and mystified me. I wanted the house to look nice, but I did not want to be responsible to make it so. While he wallpapered, I baked challah. Our roles were fixed and we were both satisfied.
The lone decision-maker now, I have decided to redecorate. The walls look dingy, the curtains show stains from many small greasy hands, the pressboard furniture looks like all faux and no wood.
Hiring painters was easy. A nice man came to the house, looked the job over and provided me with an estimate. What he said next, however, filled me with trepidation.
“You pick out the colors you want,” he directed.
“Just paint it anything,” said I, recalling my last painful foray to the paint store and the myriad books of color and design that caused my first and only anxiety attack.
“Look”, he said, reacting to my evident panic, “schedule an appointment with an advisor online; she’ll assist you. We don’t choose color schemes. That’s your job as homeowner.” He scribbled a URL on a notepad and handed it to me along with his card. I shoved it aside until the email came. They want to start in three weeks.
I made an appointment for my online consultation. The decorator confidently suggested colors like moldy-baloney blue and banged-my-leg purple. These are most popular now, she assured me. I diligently copied down her suggestions and made my second-in-a lifetime trip to the paint store.
One wall was covered with rectangular pieces of cardboard, each with a different hue and inventive name. There seemed to be no order.
“Where can I find these?” I asked, waving my list, as I tromped up to the clerk’s hiding place behind a counter filled with teetering rolls of wall coverings. “Ma’am,” she motioned impatiently to the colored rectangles, “everything is over there. Just help yourself.”
Clearly, she had no interest in assisting me. I summoned every bit of courage and logic that I had. “White,” I thought. “Pick white and be done with the madness.” I grabbed a nice white rectangle. Soon, another caught my eye, then another and another and … I counted them when I got home. I had 45 rectangles, all white.
Their names did not describe their differences, which appear infinitesimal, even when I held them near one another. I became paralyzed with uncertainty. What would Sam do? I wondered. No voice spoke to me from the heavens. I returned to the paint store one last time.
“Do you have all of these whites in stock?” I asked.
“Oh no”, said the clerk, looking bored. “We have supply chain problems. This is the only white paint we can get for the foreseeable future,” her nail tapping one of the samples.
She solved my problem as nonchalantly as though the fate of my entire house did not hang on this one decision. Now, to choose the floor coverings.